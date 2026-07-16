LANEIGE Brings Bespoke Lip Sleeping Mask Experience to U.S. Exclusively on Amazon

The brand is bringing its first-of-its-kind, personalized lip care experience—previously available only at its global flagship store in Seoul, South Korea—to the U.S. digitally, exclusively on Amazon.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LANEIGE, the Korean skincare experts behind the #1 lip treatment in the U.S.*, is redefining lip care once again with the launch of the first-ever customizable Bespoke Lip Sleeping Mask experience. After years of customer demand, the viral custom Lip Sleeping Mask experience from the LANEIGE Seoul flagship store is now available in the U.S. for the first time ever, exclusively on Amazon.

LANEIGE Bespoke Lip Sleeping Mask

LANEIGE brings this exclusive and interactive customizable lip care technology digitally to Amazon, personalized at the touch of your fingertips. Now, shoppers can create and customize their own Lip Sleeping Mask to discover their signature LANEIGE swirl from five delectable scents, including cult-favorites like Sweet Candy; playful notes such as Blue Cream Soda, Orange, and Lemon; and Champagne, a brand-new shimmer shade, to create 10 unique combinations for a personalized overnight lip ritual. Each Bespoke Lip Sleeping Mask is formulated with the same hydrating ingredients, including Berry Fruit Complex, Vitamin C, and Coconut Oil to gently smooth and soften lips while delivering intense overnight hydration—revealing smooth, supple, baby-soft lips by morning with 12-hours of hydration**.

Customers will be guided through an immersive digital experience on Amazon to personalize their Lip Sleeping Mask. To begin, customers can simply select their two favorite scents and watch the custom lip treatment come to life. Once complete, the custom Lip Sleeping Mask will be added to the shopper's cart automatically for easy checkout.

"Bringing the Bespoke Lip Sleeping Mask experience stateside marks an important milestone for our brand, reinforcing Laneige's leadership in hyper-personalized beauty and our commitment to delivering bespoke tailored product experiences," says Allison Pollack, Vice President of Marketing at LANEIGE U.S. "With this launch, we're empowering consumers to create something uniquely their own—because we believe skincare should be as individual as the people who use it. We're proud to bring this immersive innovation from our Seoul labs to the U.S., continuing to push the boundaries of the iconic overnight lip-care category we pioneered."

Last month, LANEIGE reopened its iconic global flagship in the heart of Myeongdong, Korea, unveiling the ultimate destination for beauty customization. With cutting-edge technology and immersive design, the new space sets a global benchmark for personalized beauty and experiential retail—unlike anything the brand has built before. The flagship offers bespoke services across three categories—skin, complexion, and lip—each powered by LANEIGE's most advanced R&D and manufacturing capabilities. Customers can create a personalized version of the brand's cult-favorite Lip Sleeping Mask; receive a 1:1 complexion consultation that leads to a custom match of Neo Cushion Foundation, produced on demand by a robot in store; and craft their own Cream Skin formula guided by an AI-powered skin analysis, which determines the perfect match from 25 variations before it's freshly blended on-site.

Together, these innovations transform the flagship into a future-forward beauty lab designed to deliver one-of-a-kind products for every customer. Now, LANEIGE extends that commitment from Seoul to the U.S. through a convenient bespoke digital service for Lip Sleeping Mask, available exclusively on Amazon. With even more scents set to launch later this year, LANEIGE will continue to expand the bespoke experience, giving fans even more ways to create their perfect personalized combination.

The bespoke LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask experience ($28) is available exclusively on Amazon starting July 16.

About LANEIGE:

Driven by curiosity and science, LANEIGE has been researching, testing, and innovating skincare in our labs in Korea since the '90s. From inventing the first-ever cream toner to reimagining how skin can retain optimal moisture levels during sleep through barrier-boosting skincare, our scientific heritage is always at the core of our products.

PR Contact: [email protected]

* Circana, LLC, U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Skincare Lip Treatment by Brand, Dollar & Unit Sales, January 2022-December 2025

** Instrumental results, 33 subjects, after 1 use.

SOURCE LANEIGE