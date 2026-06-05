LANEIGE Opens Global Flagship, Redefining the Future of Personalized Beauty

More than a retail destination, LANEIGE seoul is a living expression of the brand's science-led vision and spirit of "OPEN TO WONDER" – a space where scientific innovation is experienced firsthand through made-for-you beauty services.

"LANEIGE seoul isn't just a store – it's our perception of what the future of beauty, technology, and design looks like," says Laneige Brand President, Pilkyung Choi. "Every visit is different; every product is yours alone."

At the heart of LANEIGE seoul is a commitment to hyper-personalization: the idea that every visitor deserves a beauty product engineered specifically for them. The flagship offers bespoke services across three categories – skin, complexion, and lip – each backed by Laneige's most advanced R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

The flagship's three bespoke services bring this vision to life:

The Lip Sleeping Mask experience, inspired by an ice cream counter, turns precision into entertainment and allows you to customize your own version of the brand's iconic lip mask. Equipped with a device featuring temperature-controlled viscosity and nozzle engineering, you can choose among ten scents to mix and match up to 45 combinations to create your own unique product.

The Neo experience puts Laneige's bestselling cushion compact and 150 shades at your fingertips. A 1:1 color consultation leads to a unique cushion produced on demand by a robot that makes your perfect match all while dancing right before your eyes.

Lastly, the Cream Skin experience combines the brand's cult-favorite milky toner with part science and part alchemy: an AI-based skin read followed by a custom blend pulled from 25 possible formulations. It's then mixed on-site in just 20 minutes leading to a unique product created just for you.

"We built this space for people who want to experience what skin science actually feels like," concludes Choi. "You have to come see it."

LANEIGE seoul is open May 29-June 4 by invite-only to approximately 300 global customers who pre-booked bespoke services. The official opening is slated for June 5, 2026. Reservations for the flagship's bespoke services can be made through the official LANEIGE website.

SOURCE LANEIGE