Lanier Law Firm Responds to Proposed Plan to Resolve Talc Litigation

HOUSTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Lanier, founder of Houston's Lanier Law Firm, has issued the following statement in response to news reports of a proposal by Johnson & Johnson to resolve consumer claims in ongoing talc litigation through bankruptcy court.

"A wise person once said, 'Settlements feed families; verdicts feed egos.' That sentiment was behind my comments that are circulating concerning J&J resolving talc cancer cases. My comments should not be taken as my support for the plan, which I have not yet read, nor its economics. I have not agreed to participate in it, and I hadn't even heard of it, ironically, until April Fool's Day. I am in favor of victims receiving prompt and fair compensation from voluntary settlements."

