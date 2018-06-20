Lanier Trial Academy Proceeds to Benefit Guatemala SANA Children's Project

"The money we raise from the academy also gives us a real opportunity to extend our reach and do some good for people in other parts of the world," said Mark Lanier, founder of the Lanier Law Firm. "Guatemala SANA provides services that people in these areas can't find anywhere else. I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of it."

Guatemala SANA Children's Project was founded in 2008 by Dr. Rafael Espada, a Houston heart surgeon who was vice president of Guatemala from 2008 to 2012. The organization provides health care and education services in Santa Maria de Jesus, which has a population of 30,000. In 2017, the city health clinic run by the nonprofit treated over 6,000 patients. Learn more about Guatemala SANA Children's Project at http://sanachildren.org/en.

The Lanier Trial Academy provides lawyers the opportunity to learn courtroom strategies from Mr. Lanier, who was selected to the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame in 2017. To register to attend or to receive more information about the event, visit http://events.lanierlawfirm.com.

Mark Lanier has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America from 2006 to 2018. In 2016 and 2017, he was named Trial Lawyer of the Year by The National Trial Lawyers. The Lanier Law Firm has been ranked among the Best Law Firms by U.S. News & World Report/Best Lawyers since 2013. Mr. Lanier was named Houston's Lawyer of the Year for Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action by Best Lawyers in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The Lanier Law Firm has offices in Houston, New York, and Los Angeles. For close to 30 years, the firm has worked tirelessly to find unique solutions to its clients' unique needs. The firm is composed of more than 60 skilled attorneys, practicing in a broad array of areas, including business fraud, asbestos exposure, entertainment law, and others. Visit http://www.lanierlawfirm.com.

