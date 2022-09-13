Lanner Teams with CVEDIA to Launch Edge AI Video Analytics Solutions for Traffic Monitoring

The LEC-7242H and EAI-I130 | Edge AI Computing Appliances Incorporate Intelligent Video Analytics for Smart Traffic Systems

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lanner Electronics, a world leader in design and manufacturing of intelligent edge appliances, announced partnering with CVEDIA, a leading AI-based video intelligence solutions provider, to launch the next-gen Edge AI solutions for traffic monitoring applications. Integrating Lanner's intelligent edge computing appliances with CVEDIA's real-time video analytics, the edge AI solutions aim to deliver optimized video intelligence at the edge for smart cities and intelligent traffic systems. The LEC-7242H and EAI-I130 edge AI solutions will be on display at Lanner's booth at the ITS World Congress in Los Angeles during September 19-22, 2022. Contact Lanner or CVEDIA directly or visit Lanner's booth #1819 to see the solutions in action.

Current challenges facing intelligent traffic systems stem from the high rate of false positives, decreasing bottom line for many companies. CVEDIA's advanced AI video analytics is powered by synthetic data, which results in a significant reduction in false positives and increases product efficiency. While Lanner's EAI-I130 and LEC-7242H are the latest generation of intelligent edge computing systems that are secure, low-latency and can withstand the harsh weather conditions at all-season intersections. Powered by NVIDIA® Jetson NX and Intel® Apollo Lake CPU, the joint solutions provide system integrators with fully integrated high-performance hardware, hardware-optimized AI software that run at any intersection regardless of the camera placement.

"Lanner's partnership with CVEDIA delivers to system integrators a turnkey, all-in-one platform edge AI platform composed of a powerful edge computing appliance with truly advanced video analytics capabilities that have lower false positive rates than many other solutions on the market," said Jeans Tseng, CTO of Lanner Electronics.

"For a company that is devoted to designing and manufacturing top-tier rugged appliances specifically for edge deployments, I cannot think of a better partner that together, we can fulfill the many technological and business requirements for safer, dependable and affordable traffic management solutions," said AJ Wijnveen, co-founder and CEO of CVEDIA. CVEDIA's synthetic data pipeline removes data bottlenecks while the company's computer vision expertise accelerates deployment processes, allowing CVEDIA to pass on the cost savings to its enterprise customers.

About Lanner Electronics

Lanner Electronics Inc is a world-leading provider of design, engineering and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances and rugged applied computing platforms for system integrators, service providers and application developers. For more information regarding Lanner Electronics, please visit http://www.lannerinc.com/.

About CVEDIA

CVEDIA is the first computer vision company to pioneer the use of synthetic data to eliminate both data and deployment bottlenecks. Delivering reliable and affordable AI-based video analytics, CVEDIA turns video into actionable data in easy to use integrator-ready applications that are optimized to run on edge devices. CVEDIA thinks outside the bounding box. For more information visit https://www.cvedia.com/

Lanner Media Contact:

Brian Chen

[email protected]

CVEDIA Media Contact:

Natalia Simanovsky

[email protected]

+1 (416) 882 8798

