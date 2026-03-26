Lantern Announces David Rozen as Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer

Unicorn builder brings speed, scale, and financial firepower to Lantern

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern has named David Rozen Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer. A proven builder with deep expertise in scaling high-growth companies, David fortifies Lantern's founding team at a pivotal moment, as the company accelerates its mission to transform how businesses operate.

David Rozen

A two-time unicorn builder, Rozen has spent more than 20 years scaling companies, raising capital, and leading complex operations at the highest levels. He helped build Corvias Group into a $2 billion military housing leader, scaled Ancora Risk Advisors to $150 million in 18 months, and helped grow Alex & Ani from $127 million to a $1.4 billion private equity exit. Throughout his career, David has raised more than $2 billion in debt and equity capital.

Rozen is more than a finance executive: he is a builder with a keen eye for identifying broken systems and a clear vision on how to execute what comes next. "I spent decades in the C-suite watching companies drown in software that was supposed to help them," he said. "What lights me up is building something that actually works. Something that solves real problems."

That is exactly what makes him such a powerful co-founder for Lantern: a rare combination of financial discipline, operating range, and relentless execution. David states, "One thing I'll never compromise on is speed of execution. You can have the best idea in the room, but if you move too slowly, someone else wins."

Rozen also sees native-AI architecting as a turning point for the businesses that have long been priced out of enterprise-level tools. He is adamant, "Native AI is the great equalizer. A 50-person company can now operate with the intelligence of a Fortune 500 business. We're closing that gap by putting the 'AI' in 'Main Street'."

About Lantern

LanternBRP™— the core offering of the parent company, Lantern Partners AI—is an AI-native, SaaS Business Resource Planning platform empowering small-to-medium–sized businesses across multiple verticals that challenges the rigid, fragmented ERP incumbents. The highly flexible, customizable solution unifies data ecosystems, delivering real-time visibility, automated workflows, predictive analytics, and seamless integrations with 150+ systems. Built on a secure, enterprise-grade architecture, it transforms operational chaos into clarity for measurable ROI and faster decisions. Prioritizing people before profit, Lantern's operator-led expertise drives sustainable growth and competitive advantage for their SMB partners.

Discover how Lantern can transform your business at www.lanternpartners.ai.

Media Contact:

Katie Riess, Public Relations

LanternPartners.AI

[email protected]

SOURCE Lantern Partners AI