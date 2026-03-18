Lantern Partners AI Expands Into Trades & Labor With LanternBRP™

The LanternBRP™ frees up skilled workers from the administrative drag that pulls them away from revenue-generating work. Post this

Built to replace disconnected software systems with a more intelligent operating model, LanternBRP™ supports businesses across the skilled trades by simplifying scheduling, dispatch, inventory management, equipment oversight, customer communication, compliance, and other operational functions that often slow growth and strain teams.

Lantern Partners AI is actively growing its footprint across trades, with partners spanning HVAC, plumbing, engineering, and maintenance. In an industry where labor is both the greatest asset and one of the largest costs, the opportunity is not simply to cut expenses but to free skilled workers from the administrative drag that pulls them away from revenue-generating work.

Too often, highly trained professionals spend valuable time answering calls, managing schedules, tracking inventory, coordinating jobsites, and handling other back-office demands that dilute productivity. LanternBRP™ is designed to offload much of that burden through automation and intelligent workflow management, enabling companies to improve margins while allowing their teams to stay focused on the work they do best.

Francis Volpe, a Lantern partner in skilled labor and longtime business owner in the HVAC space, noted, "LanternBRP™ is transforming the HVAC industry by bringing everything a company needs into one simple-to-use, AI-powered platform which replaces multiple disconnected tools with a single dashboard. It helps HVAC companies 'run smarter' by seamlessly managing the sales process, improving scheduling, dispatch and customer communication. The result for any business is increases in efficiency and profit through decreased overhead costs and a better customer experience."

Craig Powell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lantern Partners AI, explained, "The biggest problem in the trades space is that employees are stuck managing the business aspects of the company even though the revenue is generated by their labor on the jobsite." He added, "LanternBRP™ will provide a complete overhaul for all of our partners running companies in the trades or skilled labor."

LanternBRP™—the core offering of the parent company, Lantern Partners AI—is an AI-native, SaaS Business Resource Planning platform empowering businesses across multiple verticals that challenges the rigid, fragmented ERP incumbents. The highly flexible, customizable solution unifies data ecosystems, delivering real-time visibility, automated workflows, predictive analytics, and seamless integrations with 150+ systems. Built on a secure, enterprise-grade architecture with scalable and buildable onboarding that is less costly and with faster integration, it transforms operational chaos into clarity for measurable ROI and faster decisions. Prioritizing people before profit, Lantern Partner's operator-led expertise drives sustainable growth and competitive advantage for their partners.

Discover how Lantern Partners AI can transform your business at www.LanternPartners.ai

Media Contact:

Katie Riess, Public Relations

Lantern Partners AI

[email protected]

SOURCE Lantern Partners AI