Lantern Partners AI Is Greasing the Gears of Modern Manufacturing

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Partners AI , a leading provider of AI-native SaaS solutions for small-to-medium–sized businesses, marks its official entry into the manufacturing industry. This first leap introduces LanternBRP™: a modular-deployed Business Resource Planning platform with segment-specific design to address fragmented tech stacks, improving processes such as BOM management, inventory control, production scheduling, and sales insights.

Lantern Partners AI proudly announces a landmark partnership with Estee Bedding Company , the nation's leading truck mattress manufacturer, headquartered in Chicago, IL, with an expansive footprint of 12 facilities and 45 distribution centers nationwide. The organization has deployed LanternBRP™ to overcome its legacy ERP incumbent's inefficiencies. Estee is projected to achieve a $4.2M annual savings by optimizing bill of materials, revising inventory imbalances, minimizing downtime, and improving decision-making speed and likeliness of success.

Estee's Tim Enright, President and Chief Executive Officer states, "Frankly, our former ERP had become a real bottleneck. It couldn't handle the speed or sophistication our operations demand today. LanternBRP™ changes the game completely! We're replacing our processes with their single, coherent platform that lets all our teams operate as one synchronized unit. This is the foundation we need to build the future of our business on."

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lantern Partners AI Craig Powell further asserts, "Mid-market companies have been asked to operate modern businesses on outdated systems. Our BRP exists to fix that mismatch. We didn't start Lantern Partners AI to sell more software. We started it to give real businesses operational intelligence they can actually use to grow, scale and be competitive." He concludes, "We're excited to see LanternBRP™ rapidly accelerate Estee's success."

LanternBRP™ - the core offering of the parent company, Lantern Partners AI - is an AI-native, SaaS Business Resource Planning platform empowering small-to-medium–sized businesses across multiple verticals that challenges the rigid, fragmented ERP incumbents. The highly flexible, customizable solution unifies data ecosystems, delivering real-time visibility, automated workflows, predictive analytics, and seamless integrations with 150+ systems. Built on a secure, enterprise-grade architecture, it transforms operational chaos into clarity for measurable ROI and faster decisions. Prioritizing people before profit, Lantern Partner's operator-led expertise drives sustainable growth and competitive advantage for their SMB partners.

