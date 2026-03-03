/C O R R E C T I O N -- LanternPartners.AI/

In the news release, Lantern Partners AI Leaps Into the Education Vertical With Parthion, issued 03-Mar-2026 by LanternPartners.AI over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:

Lantern Partners AI Leaps Into the Education Vertical With Parthion

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Partners AI, a leading provider of AI-native SaaS solutions for businesses, is proud to support Parthion's acceleration into the education vertical with the LanternBRP™, a configurable Business Resource Planning platform designed for industry-specific workflows. LanternBRP™ streamlines administrative, financial, and operational data to improve resource allocation, reduce compliance risk, and enhance collaboration across business functions.



Lantern Partners AI highlights this milestone agreement with Parthion—an AI-native early warning and IEP execution platform designed to help K-12 districts identify student risk earlier, coordinate interventions, and strengthen compliance workflows. Rather than adding another disconnected tool, Parthion sits on top of existing systems to flag at-risk students, guide MTSS decisions, draft compliant IEP components within a structured sandbox, and provide real-time parent transparency. Starting at $5-8 per student for early warning and special education modules, Parthion enables districts to improve intervention execution and reduce reliance on fragmented workflows without replacing their core systems.

Parthion's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Nick Gronda, expresses, "The Nation's Report Card shows significant score declines since COVID, and the majority of states are failing to meet federal special education requirements. Schools don't have the resources to sustain the status quo, and educators don't have the time to manage fragmented systems that add administrative burden without improving outcomes. The urgency is real. Districts need infrastructure that supports earlier identification, coordinated intervention, and stronger compliance."

Gronda continues, "With Parthion operating on the LanternBRP™, districts move from reacting to problems after they escalate to proactively managing student risk, intervention fidelity, and IEP execution with continuous visibility and accountability. The time for reactive systems has passed and schools now, more than ever, need intelligent workflows that prevent students from falling through the cracks."



Craig Powell, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lantern Partners AI adds, "Broken systems drain efficiency and morale across any industry. We're excited to have Parthion as a client of the LanternBRP™ bringing the solution into the education vertical to help schools shape futures as well as budgets. Parthion delivers 20-40% efficiency gains, predictive insights, with seamless integration so academic leaders can focus on what counts: students, teachers, and real-life impact."

LanternBRP™—the core technology offering of the parent company, Lantern Partners AI—is an AI-native, SaaS Business Resource Planning platform empowering businesses across multiple industry verticals that are challenged with rigid, fragmented technology stacks and inelastic ERP incumbents. The highly flexible, customizable solution unifies data ecosystems, delivering real-time visibility, automated workflows, predictive analytics, and seamless integrations across 150+ systems connecting every business function into a single AI-native platform. Built on secure, enterprise-grade architecture, the LanternBRP™ transforms operational chaos into clarity for measurable ROI and faster decisions across numerous industry verticals.

