Laparoscopic Ablation Market to grow by USD 1.14 Bn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with AngioDynamics Inc., Balmer Medical SA, Bioventus LLC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the laparoscopic ablation market is expected to grow by USD 1.14 billion at a CAGR of 9.58% during the forecast period of 2021-2026? 39% of the growth originated from North America.

The top Key players of the Laparoscopic Ablation Market covered:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laparoscopic Ablation Market 2022-2026

AngioDynamics Inc.: The company offers Habib 4X bipolar resection device which has been designed to reduce blood loss, shorten OR and ICU time along with the ability to perform non clamping surgeries.

Balmer Medical SA: The company offers Resposable Laparoscopic Scissor Inserts which provide a fresh blade with each operation while retaining ergonomics and cost-effectiveness through the reusable handle, thus giving a compliment to the YelloPort plusTM responsible port access system.

Bioventus LLC: The company offers sonastar OsteoSculpt bone shavers which is an ultrasonic medical devices used for wound debridement, cosmetic surgery, spine surgery, neurosurgery, and laparoscopic surgery along with other surgical and medical applications.

Boston Scientific Corp.: The company offers an Electrosurgical Radiofrequency Generator Innovative Device for Laparoscopic surgical procedures which are specifically designed to be compatible with full family of AngioDynamics RFA-based electrodes.

Conmed Corp.: The company offers a Laparoscopic ablation process such as AirSeal iFS Intelligent flow system which features unmatched capabilities in providing a stable pneumoperitoneum, constant smoke evacuation, and valve-free access.

Laparoscopic Ablation Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Application

Cancer



The advantages of using laparoscopic ablation for treatment purposes and the significant rise in cancer cases around the world are expected to drive market growth over the upcoming years.



Cardiovascular procedures



Urological procedures



Gynecological procedures



Others

By technique

Radiofrequency ablation



RFA is a minimally invasive technique that uses radio waves to ablate the nerve cells that cause pain under an image-guided fluorescence device. This technique is used to treat chronic pain, arthritis of the spine (spondylosis), sacroiliitis, tumor, and neck, back, knee, pelvic, and peripheral nerve pain. The growing instance of such diseases is expected to drive the growth of this segment is expected to contribute to the growth of the market in focus.



Microwave ablation



Cryoablation



Others

By Geography

North America



North America will contribute 39% of the market's growth during the forecasted period. The main markets for laparoscopic ablation in North America are the US, Canada, and Mexico. Over the forecast period, the laparoscopic ablation market will grow in North America due to the region's extensive healthcare insurance coverage, rising vendor R&D spending, and high adoption of technologically advanced products.

will contribute 39% of the market's growth during the forecasted period. The main markets for laparoscopic ablation in are the US, , and Mexico. Over the forecast period, the laparoscopic ablation market will grow in due to the region's extensive healthcare insurance coverage, rising vendor R&D spending, and high adoption of technologically advanced products.

Europe



Asia



Rest of World (ROW)

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global laparoscopic ablation industry by value?

What will be the size of the global laparoscopic ablation industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global laparoscopic ablation industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global laparoscopic ablation market?

Why buy?

Add credibility to your strategies

Refine your business plan & growth

Get a Holistic View of the Market

Laparoscopic Ablation Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.58% Market growth 2022-2026 $1.14 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AngioDynamics Inc., Balmer Medical SA, Bioventus LLC, Boston Scientific Corp., Conmed Corp., EDAP TMS SA, HealthTronics Inc., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, and Medtronic Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

