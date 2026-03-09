Lara Khouri, MBA, MPH, Named New Chief Executive Officer of Miller Children's & Women's Hospital

Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, part of MemorialCare, is one of only eight free-standing children's hospitals, and one of just three under-one-roof children's & women's health models.

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital in Long Beach has appointed Lara Khouri, MBA, MPH, as its new chief executive officer, overseeing operations and strategic growth of pediatric specialty and maternity care. Her focus will include expanding Miller Children's & Women's specialized services and programs and enhancing access across the region, while strengthening Miller Children's & Women's legacy of physician-led, community-based collaboration.

Lara Khouri, MBA, MPH, chief executive officer, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital.

"What distinguishes Miller Children's & Women's is not only the depth of clinical expertise, but the intentional integration of pediatric and women's care under one model," says Khouri. "This organization understands that excellence and compassion are not separate priorities — they must advance together. My focus is ensuring we continue to deliver highly specialized care while expanding access for families across the region."

Khouri emphasizes family-centered care driven by innovation and technology. She envisions leveraging AI platforms, advancing research and digital capabilities, and maintaining a patient-and family-centered care model as key priorities for the future of Miller Children's & Women's.

"Operational excellence, innovation, and partnership will be critical to how we grow," Khouri says. "By leveraging advanced analytics, research, and emerging technologies — while keeping patients and families at the center — we can scale responsibly without losing what makes this organization exceptional."

Khouri previously served as president and chief operating officer at Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where she led strategy, growth, and clinical transformation for more than a decade. She also held leadership roles at Boston Children's Hospital and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

As a child, Khouri grew up in a family that advocated for people's health. Her father was an ophthalmologist, and her mother managed the practice.

"Lara brings a rare combination of strategic discipline, clinical understanding, and mission-driven leadership," says David Kim, M.D., president, MemorialCare. "Her ability to build nationally recognized programs while partnering with physicians and inspiring care teams positions Miller Children's & Women's for its next phase of growth in both pediatric and women's health. It is especially meaningful that Lara's first full month aligns with Women's History Month—a time to recognize and celebrate the vital contributions of women. Welcoming a top woman leader like Lara to our organization underscores our commitment to advancing women in medicine and shaping the future of women's and children's health. Couple that with her profound commitment to mission-driven work makes her a perfect fit for our leadership team."

Under Khouri's leadership, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital will continue to emphasize its role as a teaching hospital, helping to train the next generation of pediatric subspecialists, maternal-fetal specialists, and OB-GYNs. She also plans to reinvest in programs critical to community needs, including regional transport services that ensure high-acuity patients from smaller community hospitals have access to the advanced level of care at Miller Children's & Women's.

"As a former Long Beach resident, this is a full circle moment for my family and me," says Khouri. "I'm excited for the future of pediatric and women's health care in Long Beach and beyond."

About Miller Children's & Women's Hospital:

Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, part of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care system, stands as one of only eight free-standing children's hospitals in California. It is the only hospital in the state to offer the 7D Surgical System for pediatric spine surgery. Treating nearly 13,000 children annually, the hospital has become a regional hub for over 69,000 children who require specialized outpatient care. These services are provided through the Cherese Mari Laulhere Children's Village Outpatient Center and satellite centers in Torrance, Fountain Valley, and Irvine. With maternal-fetal medicine specialists and neonatologists available around the clock, the hospital ensures comprehensive care for high-risk pregnancies and premature infants. Miller Children's & Women's is nationally recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a High Performing Hospital for Maternity Care. Visit millerchildrens.org.

SOURCE Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital