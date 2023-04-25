Lara Lickhalter Joins Wilson Elser as a Partner in Chicago

Lateral Hire Brings Transportation Industry Experience

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced today that Lara Lickhalter has joined the firm as a partner in its Transportation Practice in the Chicago office, effective April 18.

Lickhalter joins nearly 70 other attorneys working in the firm's Transportation Practice in offices across the country. She has more than a decade of experience litigating catastrophic trucking and transportation claims representing motor carriers, freight brokers, bus lines and contract carriers in the areas of bodily injury, property damage, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and DOT compliance.

"We are pleased to welcome Lara to the firm and the Chicago office," said Chicago Partner Loren Cohen. "Her experience in transportation will be a boon to our clients here and throughout the country."

Curt Schlom, Regional Managing Partner of the Chicago office, also cited Lickhalter's significant litigation and trial experience as one of the reasons Wilson Elser hired her as a lateral partner.

She recently first-chaired three jury trials in a 12-month period within Cook County and Kane County, Illinois with favorable results in each.

Lickhalter was previously a partner in the Chicago Transportation Practice Group of a law firm with a presence throughout the Midwest. She also has considerable experience representing retail establishments, nightclubs and other premises owners in premises liability litigation, and has tried personal injury cases to verdict in numerous Illinois venues.

Lickhalter earned a J.D. degree in 2011 from Loyola University Chicago School of Law and a B.A. degree in Political Science in 2007 from Loyola University Chicago.

About the Transportation Practice

Transportation – Service – Wilson Elser

About the Chicago Office

Chicago, IL – Office – Wilson Elser

About Wilson Elser

Wilson Elser is the preeminent defense litigation firm in the United States. At any given time, our more than 1,000 attorneys are engaged in some 100,000 defense and coverage matters, with many defending clients in various local, state and federal courts. Indeed, over more than four decades, our litigation, coverage and trial lawyers have gained a reputation for taking on and prevailing in the most challenging and technical cases, frequently "parachuting in" to assume unresolved matters from other law firms. Our success also derives from winning on our clients' terms and rigorously adhering to their guidelines. We are ranked 105 in the Am Law 200 and 57th in the National Law Journal's NLJ 500. For more information, go to www.wilsonelser.com

Contact: Andrew Blum, AJB Communications

[email protected], 917.783.1680

SOURCE Wilson Elser