Laramie Coming to FETV October 28th

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, announced today that Laramie will join the network's programming lineup beginning Monday, October 28th. The show will debut in its regular time slot weekdays at 2p ET and weekend mornings at 9a ET.

To celebrate the launch of the show, FETV will conduct a Watch & Win Trivia Contest during a two-day, 10-episode marathon of Laramie titled "Bob's Best" on November 2nd and 3rd. The ten episodes were hand-picked by show star Robert Fuller, and the FETV Fan Pack awarded to trivia contest winners will contain autographed photos of Robert Fuller.

"Laramie is a wonderful addition to FETV," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "Wholesome westerns have been an important genre for us, and we look forward to bringing this fan favorite to FETV. We are very pleased to partner with Mr. Fuller to distribute his autographed photos to our lucky winners, as well as share his favorite episodes from the series."

Laramie stars Robert Fuller as Jess Harper and John Smith as Slim Sherman. The two stars maintain the Sherman Ranch and service the stagecoach stop, which brings a bevy of guest stars to the series. Laramie was one of the first television programs to transition from black-and-white to color broadcasts. The series aired on NBC from 1959 to 1963 for four seasons and 124 episodes.

