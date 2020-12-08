Laredo Independent School District and IXL Partner to Support In-Person and At-Home Learning

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning , the K-12 personalized learning platform used by 11 million students, today announced a three-year agreement with Laredo Independent School District to bring its award-winning program to approximately 23,600 students and 1,100 teachers. Through this partnership, all 33 schools in the district will use IXL to supplement math, English language arts, science and social studies instruction.

Laredo ISD is located in Laredo, Texas, on the border with Mexico. The district is home to eight National Blue Ribbon Schools and serves a large bilingual and English language learner population. Laredo ISD began piloting IXL in 2019 to complement its high school English language arts instruction and to identify areas where students were struggling. When the COVID-19 crisis took hold, its leadership turned to IXL for a robust remote learning experience that would empower all its students to learn from anywhere.

One of the district's priorities was to fill knowledge gaps that arose during school closures. School leaders were thrilled to find that students had access to an entire K-12 curriculum in one place, allowing learners to quickly catch up on previous grade-level content at any time. Laredo ISD highly valued IXL Analytics and Live Classroom , which give educators the ability to accurately monitor student growth in real-time from home. The district also appreciated IXL's ability to work as both a synchronous and asynchronous platform, as mandated by the Texas Department of Education.

"At Laredo ISD, we want to provide the very best learning tools for our children," said Dr. Gerardo Cruz, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction. "Therefore, we are very pleased to be partnering with IXL Learning to provide an additional educational resource for our teachers and students in kinder through high school. LISD and IXL are committed to instruction that is effective, appropriate and fun for our kids. LISD expects our children to reap the benefits of this award-winning program in their quest for knowledge."

"Whether students are attending class at the kitchen table or in a familiar classroom setting, districts must feel confident that learners are engaged, growing and getting the most out of every day," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "With IXL's comprehensive curriculum, analytics and personalized guidance, educators have the tools to help provide rigorous instruction no matter what environment students learn in."

IXL's impact in Texas

IXL serves more than 900,000 students in Texas and has a long track record of helping learners in the state succeed. A study of public schools in Texas found that those using IXL Math or IXL English Language Arts outperformed schools without IXL on STAAR exams by as much as 11 percentile points in math, 17 percentile points in reading and 8 percentile points in writing.

IXL is an approved blended learning program for the Texas Education Agency's Math Innovation Zones (MIZ) initiative, which aims to improve learning outcomes in math by preparing students for success in Algebra I. Under the MIZ program, there are 20 districts implementing IXL to boost achievement for students in pre-K through 8th grade.

IXL offers a comprehensive K-12 curriculum aligned to Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS), as well as skill plans that prepare students for the high-stakes STAAR exams and cover the Texas College and Career Readiness Standards.

IXL's personalized learning platform

IXL is built on over 8,500 interactive skills that are highly targeted and adjust to each student's level of understanding. IXL's adaptive assessment, the Real-Time Diagnostic , evaluates students across every concept in the K-12 curriculum, generating an accurate portrait of students' knowledge levels in math and language arts. Using student data from the curriculum and diagnostic, IXL gives every learner a personalized action plan for growth. In addition, IXL Analytics provides real-time insight into student progress and helps teachers make better instructional decisions in the classroom.

About IXL Learning

Currently used by 11 million students and by schools in 95 of the 100 top districts, IXL is an integrated learning platform that effectively supports personalized learning in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 75 billion questions asked and answered around the world, IXL is helping schools successfully boost student achievement. The IXL family of products also includes Education.com , ABCya and Vocabulary.com . To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com , facebook.com/IXL and twitter.com/IXLLearning .

Press Contact

Eric Bates

IXL Learning

[email protected]

650-436-5534

SOURCE IXL Learning

Related Links

http://www.ixl.com

