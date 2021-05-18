Laredo Taco Company® Debuts in Colorado

Laredo Taco Company , the convenience retailer's quick-serve Mexican food restaurant, is famous for its tacos served on warm flour tortillas made from scratch in on-site kitchens each day. Tacos and meals include specialties not always seen in Mexican fast-food chains, such as chorizo, carne asada, carnitas, breakfast tacos made with hand-cracked eggs, and the newest item on the menu, protein-packed bowls. Each restaurant also has a salsa bar where customers can spice up their meal, including a wide selection of on-site, daily prepared salsas and pico de gallo.

"We have started opening Laredo Taco Company locations in areas outside of our home in South Texas where we know there are serious taco fans. And Colorado was one of our top contenders for expansion," said 7 Eleven Senior Vice President of Corporate Operations and Restaurant Platforms Brad Williams. "As soon as the word gets out about handmade tortillas and fresh-made salsas, our restaurants start drawing crowds with lines out the door. I can tell you though, one bite and you'll know it is definitely worth the wait."

Every item on the Laredo Taco Company menu is available in stores or via contactless delivery through DoorDash.

Colorado taco-lovers can follow Laredo Taco Company on social media via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. There, they'll get the inside scoop about Taco Tuesday specials, new products and other promotions.

Laredo Taco Company was the convenience retailer's first restaurant concept. Most recently, Laredo Taco Company opened its first drive-thru in Dallas. In addition to Laredo Taco Company, 7-Eleven, Inc. also operates Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits, billed as "Chicken Worth Crossing the Road For," Raise the Roost offers a simple menu of fried chicken tenders hand-breaded with a proprietary blend of southern spices, freshly baked flaky biscuits, bone-in and boneless wings tossed with "made in coop" sauces, signature chicken sandwiches, and breakfast sandwiches. In 2021, the convenience giant plans to open nearly 150 restaurants nationwide.

Laredo Taco Company restaurants, along with Stripes® convenience stores in Texas, were part of the company's 1,000-store acquisition from Sunoco in 2018. In addition to Texas and Colorado, Laredo Taco Restaurants can be found in Florida, Oklahoma, San Diego and Washington, D.C.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including 16,000 in North America. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 40 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 1,300 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook , Twitter and Instagram . Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

