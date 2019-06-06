Large FMCG Company Expands Adoption of MiX Telematics' Solutions into Southeast Asia

BOCA RATON, Fl., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT), a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions, announced today that it will again be expanding its footprint with a global FMCG giant, this time into Asia.

This decision extends the existing relationship MiX has with this reputable company, who already has over 700 vehicles subscribed to MiX Telematics' premium solution in seven countries throughout Africa, Europe and South America.

This latest deployment to more than 100 vehicles across 14 locations in Malaysia, underpins the company's commitment to ensuring the safety and efficiency of their drivers and vehicles.

While safety was cited as the key determining factor in selecting a solution for Malaysia, improving efficiency and compliance were also important considerations.

MiX Telematics' broad product portfolio and strong global presence enables customers to benefit from safety, efficiency and compliance information and tools within one integrated solution, regardless of their physical location.

"We are very pleased this global key account continues to derive tangible value from our solutions and has chosen to expand their relationship with us," says Charles Tasker, Group Chief Operations Officer at MiX Telematics. "Adding their Malaysian fleet to our service is testimony to the results we help them achieve."

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more 750,000 subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: MIXT). For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com .

