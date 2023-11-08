Largest Edtech User Group, Instructure's Community, Celebrates 2 Million Member Milestone

Serving visitors from 233 countries and translated into 13 languages, Instructure's Community is a hub for support, learning, sharing and camaraderie for Instructure Learning Platform users worldwide

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure (NYSE: INST), the leading learning platform and maker of Canvas, today celebrates a significant milestone as it welcomes the 2 millionth member of the Community, the online resource for global users of the Instructure Learning Platform.

The Instructure Community, the largest global edtech community which averages more than 57 million page views annually, provides users with up-to-date, quality information and support as they learn about and implement the products in the Instructure Learning Platform like Canvas LMS, Mastery Connect, Impact, LearnPlatform and Elevate. That information is disseminated through a variety of resources such as user guides, questions forums, blogs, online live events, product guides, release news, information hubs, interest groups and user "Unconferences" held annually during InstructureCon.

"The power of Community is strong at Instructure, and we are incredibly appreciative of every single one of our 2 million members who each play a significant role in empowering their fellow educators with information and opportunities for connection," said Melissa Loble, Chief Academic Officer at Instructure. "As we celebrate this incredible accomplishment, we hope the Community continues to be a destination where educators find the confidence and excitement to fuel their own passion for learning, build a meaningful and personal collection of resources and foster a professional network that helps them do even more incredible things in the classroom."

As part of Instructure's customer experience organization, Community's 16-member behind-the-scenes team manages and updates thousands of user guides, helps answer countless questions, communicates product changes and facilitates opportunities for customers and Instructure employees to connect and learn from one another, ultimately helping educators to thrive in an evolving education landscape. 

Originally launched in 2010, Community offered two primary services, "Ask a Question" and "Suggest a Feature." Those two functions remain central to the mission of Community which is to empower people with information and opportunities for connection as they use Instructure software successfully. Since its beginning, Community resources have expanded to now include:

  • Thousands of blogs, including more than 465 in 2023
  • Hundreds of Instructure Live Events, 78 of those happening this year
  • Dozens of hubs, user groups and interest groups boasting nearly 615,000 participants in 2023
  • Content that has been visited by individuals from 233 countries and translated into 13 languages
  • Panda Bot is the newly launched generative AI tool designed to answer Community questions in 15 enabled languages, in a personable, thorough way.

"Instructure highly values input from our incredibly engaged and passionate users and the product team thrives on the customer interaction. So naturally, we turn to those users to seek out new ideas, areas of improvement and enhancements through an official ideation process," Loble said. "In 2023 alone, we have received more than 1,200 new customer-created ideas and 74 ideas have been featured in 2023 product releases."

To learn even more about the Community, visit community.instructure.com.

ABOUT INSTRUCTURE
Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform, comprised of its flagship product Canvas LMS and several products serving K-12, higher education and professional education, supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

CONTACT:
Jennifer Durrant
Corporate Product Communications
Instructure
(801) 658-7525
[email protected] 

SOURCE Instructure

