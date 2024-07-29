Largest Pickleball Entity in the World Gets Bigger

PHOENIX, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pickleball Kingdom, the unrivaled leader in the pickleball industry, continues its unprecedented expansion, further solidifying its position as the largest pickleball entity in the world. With over 350 domestic clubs and counting, Pickleball Kingdom is setting new standards for the sport.

Founder and CEO of Pickleball Kingdom, Ace Rodrigues, stated, "The growth of pickleball in the United States has been nothing short of extraordinary. In one year, we've expanded to over 350 clubs, which was fueled by the countries ravenous demand for premier indoor pickleball. Our rapid growth reflects our commitment to providing top-notch facilities and creating community for players everywhere. And soon we'll announce some incredible news about our international expansion."

Based on verified company-reported numbers from all indoor pickleball franchisors, Pickleball Kingdom boasts the highest industry AUV (average unit volume) per franchise location. Having the highest revenue per location highlights the brand's robust business model and the comprehensive support it provides to its franchisees.

As Pickleball Kingdom continues its expansion, the company invites motivated individuals to join its franchise network. Prospective franchisees will have a unique opportunity to be part of the fastest-growing sport in America, supported by the comprehensive expertise of the Pickleball Kingdom team.

"This is an exceptional chance to be involved with the country's fastest-growing sport," said Rob Streett, COO of Pickleball Kingdom. "We are excited to welcome entrepreneurs who share our vision for expanding the pickleball industry."

The excitement is building as Pickleball Kingdom gears up to reveal significant announcements regarding its international expansion. This move is set to introduce the sport to a global audience, extending the brand's influence beyond national borders. Pickleball Kingdom's dominance is evident not only in the number of clubs but also in its status as the largest in the world in terms of court count. Their facilities are designed to offer the best playing experience, accommodating players of all skill levels and fostering a vibrant community.

Founder & CEO Ace Rodrigues concluded, "The opportunity to plant your flag in the pickleball industry is undeniable. Our franchisees continue to see unprecedented success by utilizing our tested and proven model." He expanded his comments, "There is no larger pickleball brand than Pickleball Kingdom, and we will be in every developed country in the world inside of the next five years."

For more information about franchise opportunities with Pickleball Kingdom, visit www.pickleballkingdom.com/franchise.

