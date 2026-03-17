PatientPoint Launches the Consumer Health Network Helping Consumer Brands Reach High-Intent Consumers in Trusted Healthcare Settings

Leveraging decades of point-of-care data, patient expertise and health-intent insights to unlock measurable growth opportunities for consumer brands inside the doctor's office.

CINCINNATI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint today announced the launch of its Consumer Health Network, signaling the company's expansion into the evolving consumer health media landscape The Consumer Health Network enables CPG, OTC and wellness brands to engage high-intent consumers inside trusted healthcare settings at scale — something no other channel can provide.

"Trust and credibility are essential for wellness brands and increasingly difficult to establish in today's fragmented media environment," said Linda Ruschau, Chief Commercial Officer, Enterprise Partnerships at PatientPoint. "With the launch of our Consumer Health Network, we are creating a new opportunity for health and wellness brands to connect with receptive consumers in moments when attention is high and decisions are top of mind."

A New Way to Reach High-Intent Health Consumers

Healthcare environments are one of the most trusted and high-attention settings for reaching health consumers: 83% of consumers say they trust their healthcare provider and the information they share, making the doctor's office 2, a uniquely credible environment for health brand messaging. That trust translates into consumer purchase intent, as 81% of consumers say they want to see health and wellness products in their doctor's office1, and 3 out of 4 consumers visit a retailer within 4 hours of a doctor's appointment

The launch reflects a broader shift in how health-conscious consumers use medications and make purchase decisions. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of U.S. adults reported using at least one medication in the past seven days, highlighting how deeply health management is embedded in everyday life. Increasingly, consumers are seeking product solutions that align with professional care guidance and trusted health information. Notably, over-the-counter and prescription medicines are used at nearly identical rates (46.0% and 46.3%, respectively), underscoring the growing intersection between consumer health products and prescription-level care.

PatientPoint's Consumer Health Network offers:

Access to 350 million annual adult visits across more than 30,000 provider offices nationwide



across more than Contextual alignment for brand and educational content with relevant health conditions, preventive care and wellness moments



Digital media placements across waiting rooms, exam rooms and back-office environments designed for engagement



Scalable reach across key consumer health audiences , including but not limited to 200 million healthy agers 3 , 31 million allergy sufferers 3 , 27 million GLP-1 users 3

, including but not limited to

By connecting brands with consumers during preventive visits, chronic care appointments and wellness check-ins, the network enables messaging that is both relevant and timely while supporting education, consideration and action. "Consumer health brands are looking for environments where credibility and attention still exist together," said Linda Ruschau, Chief Commercial Officer at PatientPoint. "When brands are present in those moments with relevant, credible information, they have the opportunity to support health decisions in a meaningful way and influence what consumers choose next."

The Consumer Health Network is available immediately for consumer health, wellness, nutrition and preventive care brands.

For more information about the Consumer Health Network, visit: Consumer Health Network | PatientPoint

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint is the Point of Change company, transforming the healthcare experience through the strategic delivery of behavior-changing content at critical moments of care. As the nation's largest and most impactful digital network in 30,000 physician offices, we connect patients, providers, and health brands with relevant information proven to drive healthier decisions and better outcomes. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About Consumer Health Network

The Consumer Health Network connects brands with consumers at meaningful moments in the healthcare journey. By leveraging third-party health data across PatientPoint's point-of-care network, CHN enables brands to reach high-value health consumers when they are actively engaged and making health-related decisions in trusted care settings. This approach helps brands build awareness and drive purchase intent at scale.

1 Talker Research on behalf of PatientPoint

2 M3 MI Professional Health Studies: Physician Digital Insights Study and Sources & Interactions Study (2024)

3 Symphony Health Claims Data (July 2024-June 2025)

SOURCE PatientPoint