Largest Statewide Coalition of Businesses, Labor, and Civic Leaders Come Together to Protect Immigrant Communities

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, California for U.S. (CA4US) announced the launch of a historic statewide coalition bringing together business, labor, philanthropy and community leaders. Together, they released a statement to stand against harmful immigration tactics and affirm the vital role immigrant communities play in California's economy and cultural life.

With momentum building across Los Angeles, the Bay Area, the Central Coast, the Inland Empire, San Diego and beyond, CA4US represents the largest cross-sector alliance yet assembled to defend immigrant communities and workers. The coalition's message is clear: protecting immigrants is both a moral and economic imperative.

"California's economic strength and cultural vitality are inseparable from the contributions of immigrants," said Maria S. Salinas, President & CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce. "Ongoing immigration enforcement actions lead to fear and anxiety, impact the wellness of our communities and hurt neighborhood businesses as well as the broader regional economy."

Immigrants make up one-third of California's labor force , generate billions in consumer spending and tax revenue, and fuel critical industries from agriculture and healthcare to hospitality and technology. Yet, aggressive immigration enforcement tactics – including workplace raids and intimidation – have destabilized businesses, separated families and created unnecessary workforce shortages. Studies estimate that mass deportation would cost California $278 billion in economic losses.

"We continue seeing nonstop unjust attacks on immigrant workers taking a toll on our communities and our economy," said David Huerta, President of SEIU-United Service Workers West (USWW)."Beating back these continued assaults on our democracy will take all of us — labor, community, business, and philanthropic leaders — standing united to not just protect immigrant workers but underscore how we are essential to our economy's success. If we want a strong, robust economy, immigrant workers must be protected and respected."

The CA4US coalition already includes dozens of partners representing California's most dynamic sectors. With support from business associations, labor unions, philanthropic leaders and civic organizations, the alliance is expanding rapidly, inviting more organizations to join and add their voice to a growing statewide chorus.

"CA4US is committed to the immigrant communities that power California's economic strength and cultural vitality," said Miguel Santana, President & Chief Executive Officer of California Community Foundation. "Together, we are standing united to affirm that immigrants are integral to the future of California."

CA4US (California for U.S.) is a coalition of civic leaders working across sectors to advance the rational, humane policy California needs to grow and thrive. By linking immigrant justice to the state's economic success and cultural vitality, CA4US is building the largest and most trusted statewide voice for immigrant inclusion in California. For more information, visit www.ca4us.org .

