Largest Suicide Prevention Event in the U.S. Returns with Happiness Project as Presenting Sponsor

Chicagoland Out of the Darkness Walk October 3 seeks to save lives, bring hope,

and break the stigma surrounding mental health

CHICAGO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of participants from across the region will gather October 3 at Montrose Harbor for the nation's largest suicide prevention event: the Out of the Darkness (OOTD) Chicagoland Walk. Hosted by the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), this powerful annual event serves as a beacon of hope for those affected by suicide and is a vital fundraiser for life-saving research and education. This year, the Presenting Sponsor is Happiness Project.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death among Illinois residents for ages 15 through 34; it is the fourth leading cause of death for people from 35 through 54 years of age.

"Each year, the Chicagoland Walk reminds us that no one has to face their mental health journey alone," said Angela Cummings, AFSP Illinois Executive Director. "By coming together at Montrose Harbor, we aren't just walking. We are building a culture that prioritizes mental health and honors those we've lost with action and hope. This community is the heartbeat of our mission to reduce the annual suicide rate."

Chicagoland Out of the Darkness Walk Details

The three-mile walk features a resource and programs tent, loss survivors' tent, the "Why We Walk" Wall to honor loved ones lost, and the signature AFSP honor beads: colored strands that allow participants to identify their personal connection to the cause.

Date: October 3, 2026

October 3, 2026 Location: Montrose Harbor, 601 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago, IL

Montrose Harbor, 601 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago, IL Check-In: 9:00 AM (CDT)

9:00 AM (CDT) Event Start: 10:30 AM (CDT)

10:30 AM (CDT) Registration/Donations: www.afsp.org/Chicago

Community & Media Support

Happiness Project is a mission-driven clothing brand to fight mental health stigma and support suicide prevention aligns perfectly with AFSP's goals.

"Working with AFSP Chicago has been an incredible opportunity. Our goal with Happiness Project is to break the stigma behind mental health, and there is no better partner to do so with than the incredible group at the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention," said Mike Jones, Co-Founder/CMO of Happiness Project. "We want to make it 'cool' to talk about your feelings, especially for the next generation. I love to say, when you break a bone, you let everyone know, tell people to sign your cast, etc. The same should be done with your mental health. Mental health, physical health—it's all your health, and you are not alone, no matter what you are going through."

The 2026 event will be emceed by Stefan Holt, anchor for NBC 5 Chicago, which serves as a media partner. Other media partners will be announced soon.

How to Get Involved: Register, Create a Team, Raise Funds, Donate

AFSP Illinois is calling on the community to help reach a fundraising milestone of $1 million. Funds raised at the Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk directly support research, advocacy efforts, and educational programs in schools, workplaces, and communities across Illinois and throughout the country. There is no fee to register.

Register: Sign up as an individual walker to show your support.

Sign up as an individual walker to show your support. Form a Team: Gather friends, family, or coworkers to walk together in solidarity.

Gather friends, family, or coworkers to walk together in solidarity. Donate: If you cannot attend, you can still make a difference by donating at www.chicagowalk.org/Donate.

To find a community walk nationwide, check www.afsp.org/Walks. To find a local Illinois community walk, check www.afsp.org/ILTogether

The Fight to Save Lives

According to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide is the second leading cause of death among people ages 10-34, affecting 1 in 5 families in the U.S. In 2023, the National Survey of Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) reported an estimated 12.8 million adults aged 18 or older reported having thoughts of suicide, and 1.5 million (0.6%) adults attempted suicide during the past year. However, 91% of adults in the U.S. think suicide can be prevented.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate. For more information about AFSP go to www.afsp.org. To learn more about AFSP Illinois, go to www.afsp.org/illinois

If you or someone you know may be at risk for suicide, call or text 988, or chat via 988lifeline.org to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Suicide Prevention Resources: www.afsp.org/resources

Suicide Warning Signs: www.afsp.org/signs

Media: Reporting on Suicide Prevention: www.afsp.org/reporting

VIDEO: B-roll of 2025 Chicagoland Walk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5sXo8nZXGg

PHOTOS: Photos of 2025 Chicagoland Walk here:

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention