Virtual Panel Explores How AI Can Better Serve Marginalized Communities Using Culturally Informed Approaches to Suicide Prevention

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of people use AI in ways that impact their mental health as they seek support or simply interact with a chatbot, there is concern that most products haven't been designed with mental health expertise, let alone centering the needs and experiences of marginalized communities. Join researchers, experts, and the clinical director of Google on May 5, 2026, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. PT, for a virtual panel discussion on how AI can better reflect unique cultural experiences when interacting with users from diverse communities. The event is hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) with its Greater San Francisco Bay Area Chapter. Register at https://ai-equity.attendease.com/.

AI and Suicide Prevention: A Health Equity Lens

The panel will be moderated by AFSP CMO Dr. Christine Yu Moutier, whose work focuses on translating suicide prevention research into action, leading a national movement through advocacy, education, loss support, and research. Panelists will address Generative AI, Large Language Models biases and AI chatbot use for suicide prevention dialogue, support, and resources.

Panelists Include:

Leslie Adams, PhD, MPH : Dr. Adams is an Assistant Professor in the Division of Public Mental Health and Population Sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine, where she focuses on addressing mental health disparities in marginalized communities.

: Dr. Adams is an Assistant Professor in the Division of Public Mental Health and Population Sciences at Stanford University School of Medicine, where she focuses on addressing mental health disparities in marginalized communities. Megan Jones Bell, PsyD: Dr. Bell is Clinical Director at Google, where she leads the company's clinical team of health experts who guide and support Health efforts across Google's consumer and developer products, including Google Gemini, a frontier Large Language Model (LLM).

Dr. Bell is Clinical Director at Google, where she leads the company's clinical team of health experts who guide and support Health efforts across Google's consumer and developer products, including Google Gemini, a frontier Large Language Model (LLM). Jazmin Reyes-Portillo, PhD: Dr. Reyes-Portillo is an Associate Professor of Psychology and the Director of the Youth Mental Health Services Lab at Montclair State University, where she examines the use of digital health technology to reduce mental health disparities among racial/ethnic minority youth.

Research shows that marginalized people are more likely to use AI for mental health needs. Recent polls show that uninsured adults are also more likely than those with insurance to use AI for mental health information (30% vs. 14%), as are Black and Hispanic adults compared to White adults. While this data indicates the pro-access effect of AI, chatbots may not be culturally attuned and can potentially share misinformation or harm users.

"As artificial intelligence grows and develops, we want to explore how it can ethically be used in suicide prevention and improve access to mental health care for historically marginalized communities," said AFSP Greater San Francisco Bay Area Executive Director Hilary Aster. "Creating thoughtful spaces for these conversations fosters collaboration and innovation that can ultimately save lives."

"In this digital age, we are seeing more communities turn to AI for mental health support, highlighting opportunities and barriers," said Dr. Moutier. "We can see better outcomes through collaboration — across the tech and AI industry, suicide prevention research field, and communities with the lived experience of historical marginalization and disproportionate impacts of mental health or suicide. Suicide prevention principles can be infused into design, embedding new intelligence and effective guardrails to keep users safe and promote protective factors like connecting, thriving, and help-seeking."

To learn more, visit: https://ai-equity.attendease.com/.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss or their own lived experience. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter,Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Media interested in speaking with AFSP on this news are encouraged to fill out this press request form and explore AFSP's Safe Storytelling Studio for ethical reporting guidance.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention