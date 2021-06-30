Largest U.S. Music Rehearsal And Production Studio Facility Set To Launch In Missouri

"We are excited to welcome Gateway Studios and the music and film manufacturing industry to Missouri," Governor Mike Parson said. "We know Missouri's central location will be an asset for Gateway Studios and its globally featured products. These 100 new music and film jobs will help expand the skillset of our workforce as we continue our efforts to prepare Missourians for the jobs of tomorrow."

The new Gateway Studios campus will be built adjacent to the Spirit of St. Louis Airport and Interstate 64, providing easy, convenient and private access for clients utilizing the facilities.

"This is a game-changer for the live event and production industry," said Trey Kerr, Gateway's Chief Executive Officer. "We are adding capacity and additional services, while creating hundreds of jobs for an industry that has largely been on pause for more than a year. We have an extraordinary senior leadership team with more than 100 years of experience in live touring production. GSPS offers audio, lighting, video production services, and live event management. This is a facility that could only have been built from the ground up, designed and planned by industry professionals, so complete that it is without compromise."

"The type of advanced manufacturing GSPS provides the music and film industries brings new jobs to our region, and we're excited to welcome the group as employer and innovator," said Steve Johnson, Chief Business Attraction Officer, Greater St. Louis, Inc., and President of the AllianceSTL business attraction initiative. "Their vision takes advantage of our strategic central location and unique transportation assets, and it aligns with the STL 2030 Jobs Plan to create high quality jobs in next generation industries and technologies. We join our state and local partners in congratulating the new Gateway Studios development and celebrating it as a win for us all."

Extensive training and educational opportunities will build a solid talent pipeline for this new industry in Missouri. The campus is projected to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2023. Missouri competed with Georgia and Tennessee for the project.

"We were thrilled to work with Gateway Studios, in support of Greater St. Louis, Inc., on this exceptional new development," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "This project will create more than 100 new jobs that will enhance the local economy and launch a new and vibrant industry in Missouri. There is nothing else like this in our state, and we are very much looking forward to seeing where this takes us."

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2007, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 28,000+ new jobs, $1.4 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $3.5 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, Amazon, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., Square, Swift Prepared Foods, USDA, and Veterans United.

Media Contact: Janelle Higgins, [email protected]

SOURCE Missouri Partnership

Related Links

www.missouripartnership.com

