Larissa Robideaux Joins Envision Consulting as Director of Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Consulting, LLC, a leading nonprofit sector consulting firm, is proud to announce the appointment of Larissa Robideaux as the Director of Strategy. Robideaux brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role and is sure to have an immense impact on both her clients and the entire Envision team.

Larissa Robideaux, Director of Strategy

Robideaux will be heading up strategic services whose primary focus is guiding organizations through transformational change via strategic planning and partnerships, mergers, acquisitions and board development. With an extensive 25-year background in the sector, Robideaux's appointment to this position is indicative of Envision's commitment to top talent and expert leadership.

Robideaux has been recognized for her ability to lead organizational turnaround ventures, expand operations, and scale nonprofit organizations. In 2019, she was the recipient of the Silicon Valley Business Journal's Women of Influence Award. Prior to joining Envision, Robideaux was the CEO of the Center for Excellence in Nonprofits, a San Francisco Bay Area based company.

"We're thrilled to welcome Larissa to our team," said Allison Fuller, Co-Founder and & Managing Partner of Envision Consulting, LLC. "Her commitment to nonprofit work and strategic expertise will be an invaluable asset to our office."

"I am honored to join the mighty team at Envision Consulting and was incredibly inspired to learn about the depth of support and innovation they bring to nonprofits nationally," said Robideaux. "The nonprofit holds an incredibly important and challenging place within our society. Envision steps forward in all its work to bring top tier services, talent, and strategy, enhancing their client's impact and mission as a whole. I look forward to all we will accomplish together!"

Envision Consulting, LLC, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, specializes in executive search, organizational strategy, merger exploration, and board development. With offices in New York, Denver, Lexington and Los Angeles, Envision's commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is integrated throughout its practices, which include a structured hiring process and anti-biased decision making. In 2023, Envision was named by the Women of Color in Fundraising and Philanthropy as a Top 10 Search Firm that Works for Women of Color for the third year in a row.

