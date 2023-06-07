Larkspur at Creekside Invites Community to Celebrate Grand Opening with Havana Nights Themed Event

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Larkspur at Creekside, a 55+ resort style apartment home community, invites the local community to come celebrate its grand opening. The event, to be held on June 22, will commence with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the City of New Braunfels at 4:30 p.m. followed by a Havana Nights-themed celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Please RSVP by emailing [email protected].

The Havana Nights event will showcase the apartment community, Imprint Property Group's third active 55+ development in Texas, as well as provide a fun-filled cultural event that is central to its Larkspur's Lifestyle+ program, powered by Drever Life Enrichment Services "DLES," that focuses on three main points: wellness, continuing education and cultural programming.

"We're extremely excited to celebrate the opening of Larkspur at Creekside with the community and residents, both current and future," Noah Drever, CEO of Imprint Property Group, said. "This amazing community exemplifies upscale, maintenance free 55+ living at its finest as well as Larkspur's Lifestyle+ program that will elevate residents' everyday life. Our Havana Nights event also provides us the opportunity to showcase the amenity-rich lifestyle by highlighting the robust social calendar and cultural celebrations that our residents can expect at Larkspur at Creekside. We encourage everyone to come enjoy the festivities."

Those festivities will include Havana and showgirl dancers, a salsa dancing presentation and more. Latin restaurant Azuca Nuevo Latino will cater the event.

Larkspur at Creekside is a resort-inspired community developed and owned by Imprint, a firm led by principals with decades of experience in real estate, and professionally managed by Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the management of high-quality rental housing properties.

Apartment homes come in one- and two-bedroom floorplans as well as standalone two-bedroom cottages that have enclosed garages, private entrances and a yard all with upscale finishes that include quartz countertops and open floor plan layouts, with some featuring private patios. Residents will enjoy over 14,000 square feet of custom interior amenities, which have been thoughtfully designed to cater to the Larkspur Lifestyle+ brand. Indoor and outdoor kitchen and lounge areas headline the community amenities that also include a heated lap pool, pickleball and bocce courts, a community garden and the Lifestyle+ Program fitness, mind and body center.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit larkspurcreekside.com or call 803-359-3010.

Imprint Property Group

Imprint is a real estate development firm with an office in Tiburon, California. Imprint specializes in the development of vibrant active adult communities curated for the new generation of seniors. Imprint leverages the family's 50+ year track record, which includes the acquisition and development of over 42,000 workforce multifamily apartments and recently over 1,000 senior housing apartments across 20 major markets. Imprint currently has an AUM of $450 million and a pipeline of new Larkspur 55+ development opportunities.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, and development services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $250 billion of real estate in 234 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages over 817,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $69 billion of assets under management, including approximately $29 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

SOURCE Greystar