Larry Ellison Debuts Automated Oracle Offering that Dramatically Cuts Cloud Upgrade Costs

"It's now easier to move from Oracle E-Business Suite to Oracle Fusion ERP in the cloud, than it is to upgrade from one version of E-Business Suite to another," said Ellison. "A lot of tedious transitions that people once did manually are now automated. If you choose Oracle Soar, it will be the last upgrade you'll ever do."

Oracle Soar includes a discovery assessment, process analyzer, automated data and configuration migration utilities, and rapid integration tools. The automated process is powered by the True Cloud Method, Oracle's proprietary approach to support customers throughout the journey to the cloud. It is guided by a dedicated Oracle concierge service to help ensure a rapid and predictable upgrade that aligns with modern, industry best practices. Customers can keep the upgrade on-track by monitoring the status of their cloud transition via an intuitive mobile application, which features a step-by-step implementation guide indicating exactly what needs to be done each day.

"We know the power of automation in solving business problems for our customers – it's baked into all of our applications," said Beth Boettcher, senior vice president, North American applications consulting, Oracle. "We've applied the same thinking to the cloud upgrade process to create an end-to-end solution that will enable our customers to experience a rapid, predictable, and cost-effective journey to the cloud."

Leading organizations are choosing Oracle Cloud:

The Oracle Soar offering is available today for Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle PeopleSoft and Oracle Hyperion Planning customers who are moving to Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle SCM Cloud and Oracle EPM Cloud. Oracle will continue to invest in the development of the product, extending the solution to Oracle PeopleSoft and Oracle E-Business Suite customers moving to Oracle HCM Cloud, and Oracle Siebel customers moving to Oracle CX Cloud in the future.

