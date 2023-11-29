LA'S HOTTEST HOLIDAY POP-UP BAR OPENS DEC 2!

Sip, Groove & Celebrate with Cocktails and Live Jazz in an Immersive Christmas Wonderland!

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to be swept away into a jazzy wonderland at LA's hottest holiday pop-up bar, "Spirits of the Season"! Opening on Dec 2, this sensational bar invites you to sip on vintage cocktails crafted with holiday flair, surrounded by immersive Christmas decor that will transport you to a festive dreamland. As you explore the five festively themed hideaways, don't miss the allure of the speakeasy cabaret area—a hidden gem where the magic intensifies. It's not just a bar; it's a spirited celebration, and you're invited to Groove, sip, and revel in the joy of the season!

Elevate your Christmas revelry in the heart of LA and surrounding areas by making "Spirits of the Season" your go-to holiday pop-up bar destination! This extraordinary Christmas pop-up bar is an essential part of your holiday adventure. Amidst the vibrant nightlife of the city, immerse yourself in the festive ambiance, where vintage cocktails meet immersive decor, creating an unparalleled experience. Whether exploring the local hotspots or winding down after a day of holiday shopping, missing out on this holiday pop-up would be like missing that chance at a kiss underneath the mistletoe. So, make your yuletide nights merry and bright at "Spirits of the Season" – the ultimate holiday haven in the heart of LA!

Entry is only $15, and you must be 21+ to enter. Limited reserved tables are available in the Speakeasy Cabaret Area.

For ticket information and event details, please visit https://thenocturnetheatre.com/holiday-shows/spirits-of-the-season/ or contact [email protected].

About The Nocturne Theatre
Transforming from the esteemed Glendale Center Theatre, one of the nation's oldest theaters in the round, The Nocturne Theatre at 324 N Orange St in Glendale, CA, emerges as more than a cultural venue—it's a pulsating hotspot for nightlife. This premier entertainment hub doesn't just enchant audiences; it immerses them in an unparalleled experience. The Nocturne Theatre beckons night owls and culture enthusiasts alike, offering a dynamic mix of performances that redefine the boundaries between art and entertainment. Get ready to discover a nocturnal haven where exceptional shows meet a vibrant community spirit—only at The Nocturne Theatre.

Contact Information:
The Nocturne Theatre
324 N Orange St, Glendale, CA 91203
info@meyer2meyer.com
(818) 839-0983
https://thenocturnetheatre.com/holiday-shows/spirits-of-the-season/
Find Us On: Facebook Instagram: @thenocturnetheatre 

SOURCE Meyer2Meyer Entertainment

