UNLEASH THE FUN: REINDEER GAMES - THE CAN'T-MISS KIDS EVENT OF THE YEAR!

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready for a magical holiday adventure as Santa's playful elves, Jingle and Nog, present Reindeer Games—the ultimate kids attraction of this season's festivities. It's the can't-miss kids event of the season that promises fun for the whole family and holiday memories that last forever!

Don't Be Left Out of the Holiday Fun:

  • Santa's Special Mission & Reindeer Roundup Spectacle: Join forces with Santa himself in the North Pole's biggest rescue mission.
  • Holiday Characters Sweets Crawl: Indulge your taste buds in a winter wonderland of delectable treats. From candy canes to Christmas candies, this event is a sweet tooth's paradise.
  • Meet the North Pole's Whimsical Inhabitants: Don't miss the chance to rub shoulders with the friendly residents of the North Pole. Make friends with lively snowmen and the Sugar Plum Fairy, Jack Frost, Holiday Gnomes, and Elves.
  • Sno-Ball Showdowns: Be on high alert for mischievous Snowmen, ready to engage in safe, friendly, plush "Sno-Ball" fights. It's an adventure you won't want to miss!
  • Face Painting Frenzy: Transform into a festive character with mesmerizing reindeer and snowman face painting. This is your chance to become part of the holiday magic.
  • Earn Your Antlers – A Symbol of Your Unforgettable Journey: Be part of the exclusive club & help Santa round up his reindeer and earn your very own pair of antlers. A keepsake to treasure for years to come.

Event Details:

  • Date: Dec 9 - 23
  • Time: Various times daily starting at 11:00 AM
  • Location: The Nocturne Theatre, 324 N Orange St, Glendale, CA 91203
  • Admission: Kids $25, Adults FREE when accompanied by a child

You Don't Want to Miss This! Act Fast:

Secure your spot at the holiday spectacle that everyone is talking about. Reindeer Games is THE kids holiday event of the year, and you don't want to be left out in the cold. Grab your tickets now and make this Christmas unforgettable!

About Reindeer Games

Reindeer Games is curated by Santa's mischievous elves Jingle and Nog. With a commitment to creating unparalleled family experiences, this event is designed to capture the essence of Christmas laughter, adventure, and pure joy.

Connect with Us

Follow us on social media for updates and exclusive behind-the-scenes content:

#ReindeerGamesMagic #HolidayExtravaganza #CantMissEvent #ChristmasEvent #KidsEvent #Family #TheNocturneTheatre

Contact Information:
The Nocturne Theatre - Reindeer Games
324 N Orange St, Glendale, CA 91203
info@meyer2meyer.com
(818) 839-0983
https://thenocturnetheatre.com/holiday-shows/reindeer-games/
Find Us On: Facebook Instagram: @thenocturnetheatre 

SOURCE Meyer2Meyer Entertainment

