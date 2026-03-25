Southern Nevada Leaders Launch Regional Partnership to Drive Job Creation and Strengthen Workforce

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Connections, the Vegas Chamber of Commerce, the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, the Latin Chamber of Commerce, and the Urban Chamber of Commerce, have formalized their partnership to align workforce development, economic development and business engagement efforts across Southern Nevada to best support businesses, quality jobs, and economic development initiatives.

The agreement, available here https://lvgea.egnyte.com/dl/TQryKk4YpqFg, solidifies a nationally recognized shared framework designed to drive a more coordinated, inclusive, and resilient regional economy. By bringing together organizations that support employers, job seekers and policymakers, the partnership aims to deliver measurable outcomes that benefit both businesses and the broader community.

"We know that a strong economy starts with a skilled workforce," said Jaime Cruz, Executive Director of Workforce Connections. "This partnership helps ensure workforce investments to our region are guided by the real needs of employers."

The partnership is grounded in a shared vision that a competitive regional economy depends on a workforce aligned with industry demand. Through coordinated strategies, shared data, and joint initiatives, partners will reduce fragmentation and amplify their collective impact.

"This collaboration reflects a unified commitment to our business community," said Mary Beth Sewald, President and CEO of the Vegas Chamber, the largest business association in the state. "By working together, we are creating a more seamless experience for employers, strengthening connections and helping businesses grow and thrive in Southern Nevada."

Key areas of collaboration include increasing awareness of workforce and economic development resources, strengthening connections among employers, educators and training providers, supporting joint initiatives that advance workforce readiness and business growth, and elevating regional successes through coordinated communications.

As part of this effort, partners have committed to delivering tangible outcomes, including a co-branded regional alignment update, shared data and insights to inform decision-making, and the launch of collaborative pilot initiatives that address workforce and industry needs.

"At LVGEA, our focus is on driving economic growth and opportunity across the region," said Danielle Casey, President and CEO of the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance. "This partnership strengthens our ability to attract, grow and retain businesses by ensuring the talent pipeline is aligned with industry needs, because when our workforce and economy move together, Southern Nevada wins."

The partnership is designed to grow, with additional chambers of commerce, industry associations, education partners, and community organizations invited to participate.

"Employers are at the center of a strong regional economy," said Scott Muelrath, President and CEO of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. "By aligning workforce and economic development efforts, this partnership ensures businesses in Henderson and across Southern Nevada have a direct voice in shaping the talent pipeline and the resources they need to grow."

"Collaboration is essential," said Peter Guzman, President and CEO of the Latin Chamber of Commerce. "It's how we empower businesses to grow, help industries thrive, and ensure companies of all sizes have access to the skilled workforce they need."

"This partnership fuels economic growth in Southern Nevada," said Cameron Miller, President of the Urban Chamber of Commerce. "By working together, we are strengthening pathways to quality jobs, supporting diverse businesses, and creating opportunities that uplift the entire region."

By aligning efforts across sectors, Southern Nevada is taking a significant step forward to remain competitive, innovative, and prepared for the future.

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2026-2027. To learn more, visit www.lvgea.org.

About the Vegas Chamber

The Vegas Chamber is the broadest-based business association in Nevada, representing small businesses and employers throughout the state. Founded in 1911, its purpose is to cultivate growth and prosperity. In addition to a wide range of benefits to help employers and entrepreneurs thrive and create jobs, the Vegas Chamber is the leading advocate for small businesses in Nevada and is deeply engaged in policy at the local, state, and federal levels. For more information, visit VegasChamber.com.

About Workforce Connections

Workforce Connections convenes the public workforce development system in Southern Nevada. As the Local Workforce Development Board, Workforce Connections connects employers to a ready workforce through a network of American Job Centers that provide education, training and employment opportunities. Programs are supported in whole with federal funds awarded by the U.S. DOL through Nevada DETR to Workforce Connections. Learn more at nvworkforceconnections.org.

SOURCE The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance