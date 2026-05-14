Southern Nevada Secures More Than 200 New Jobs and $166 Million in Capital Investment

Projects approved by the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development Board are expected to create over 200 new jobs and generate more than $227 million in two-year economic impact across advanced manufacturing, healthcare, clean energy, and technology sectors.

LAS VEGAS, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is proud to announce a series of new and expanding companies choosing Southern Nevada, representing over 200 new jobs and more than $166 million in capital investment, with an estimated $9.7 million in two-year fiscal impact and more than $227 million in two-year economic impact. Earlier today, these companies were approved for state tax incentives during the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development Board Meeting, reinforcing Nevada's commitment to supporting business growth and economic diversification. These projects further position the region as a premier destination for advanced manufacturing, healthcare innovation, clean energy, and next-generation technology.

"More Nevadans will soon access high-paying jobs thanks to these new investments," said Governor Lombardo. "My administration is dedicated to driving economic growth by breaking down barriers and providing companies with a clear path to expand here. With this approach, we will continue working toward lasting, sustainable economic strength."

These projects collectively represent significant capital investment, job creation, and continued diversification of the region's economy, aligning with Southern Nevada's strategic focus on high-growth, future-focused industries.

"Southern Nevada continues to prove itself as a place where innovative companies can launch, scale, and invest for the future," says Danielle Casey, President and CEO of LVGEA. "The growth we're seeing across advanced manufacturing, healthcare, clean energy, and technology reflects the strength of our business climate, regional partnerships, and workforce. Project announcements like these require significant partnerships for success across municipal, regional and state economic development entities to utilities, real estate, and workforce providers. It truly takes a village."

"The continued investment we're seeing across Southern Nevada speaks to the confidence companies have in our region's long-term potential," said Lauri Perdue, LVGEA Board Chair. "Through strong regional collaboration and a shared vision for economic growth, we are creating an environment where businesses can thrive, industries can innovate, and communities can benefit from expanded opportunity and quality jobs."

Nuance Medical- Advanced Manufacturing | Expansion | Clark County

Among the announcements, Nuance Medical is expanding its footprint with a new 25,000 square foot headquarters and distribution facility in Clark County, consolidating operations from Nevada and California. The expansion will support the company's continued growth in medical product innovation and is expected to create 25 new jobs over the next two years with an average wage of $37.05 per hour. The project includes a $589,000 capital investment and is projected to generate approximately $458,527 in two-year fiscal impact and more than $19.2 million in two-year economic impact.

"Clark County is excited to welcome Nuance Medical and recognize the investments they will make into local jobs and their new facility here," said Shani Coleman, Director of Community & Economic Development for Clark County. "Our strategic location and reputation as a cost-effective logistics hub, along with the dynamic market for specialty medical and wellness products, make Southern Nevada a great fit for this fast-growing company."

"A larger Nevada facility gives Nuance Medical the capacity to support the next phase of growth and better serve customers," said Mark Steele, President of Nuance Medical. "The company is excited to continue growing in Nevada and contribute to its growing medical products manufacturing sector."

"It was great being able to help Nuance Medical find a new home for their HQ in the Southern Nevada market," said Rob Lujan, Executive Managing Director – Industrial at JLL. "Choosing Las Vegas for the consolidation and expansion of their West Coast distribution centers shows that Las Vegas is an excellent distribution hub for the Southwest U.S. region."

Redapt - Technology | New Operation | City of Henderson

In the technology sector, Redapt has announced the relocation of its global headquarters to the City of Henderson, alongside the launch of a new Integration Facility focused on AI ready infrastructure. The project is expected to generate 75 new jobs with an average wage of $76.59 per hour and includes a $3.76 million capital investment. The relocation is projected to deliver approximately $1.77 million in two-year fiscal impact and more than $87.1 million in two-year economic impact, positioning Southern Nevada at the forefront of artificial intelligence and data center innovation.

"We are proud to have Redapt call Henderson home with the relocation of its corporate headquarters to West Henderson," said Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero. "Their investment will bring more than 70 high-skill, high-wage jobs to our city, further advancing our strategic commitment to economic vitality."

"As AI workloads push the limits of power and cooling, where and how infrastructure is built matters," said Rick Cantu, Co-Founder and CEO of Redapt. "Nevada gives us the environment to design and integrate systems at scale and for the long term."

"We've been proud to identify and deliver site-specific opportunities for Redapt across Southern Nevada," said Brian Riffel, Executive Vice President at Colliers. "The high level of sophistication Redapt brings to its operations created an opportunity to collaborate at the highest standard and ensure the right fit for both the company and the community."

Three significant project announcements will be occurring in the City of North Las Vegas

"North Las Vegas continues to strengthen its position as a hub for advanced manufacturing, clean energy and innovative technology, and we are proud to welcome the continued growth and investment from companies like Edgewood Renewables, Forge Industries and Taylor Print," said North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown. "Each of these organizations brings quality jobs, new capital investment and long-term economic opportunity to our community. Their decision to expand and build here reflects the strength of our workforce, our infrastructure and our commitment to supporting business success at every stage. We look forward to seeing their impact grow as they become an even greater part of the fabric of North Las Vegas."

Taylor Print & Visual Impressions, Inc.,- Advanced Manufacturing | Expansion | City of North Las Vegas

Taylor Print & Visual Impressions, Inc., a subsidiary of Taylor Corporation, is also expanding its North Las Vegas operations with significant investment in advanced printing, automation, and manufacturing technologies. The project will create 25 new jobs with an average wage of $27.05 per hour and includes more than $5 million in capital investment. The expansion is expected to generate approximately $781,233 in two-year fiscal impact and more than $8 million in two-year economic impact, further strengthening Southern Nevada's advanced manufacturing ecosystem.

"Nevada has been an important part of our operations for decades, and this expansion reflects our long-term commitment to investing in advanced manufacturing and quality jobs," said Kevin Cassis, General Manager of Taylor Print & Visual Impressions.

Edgewood Renewables - Advanced Manufacturing | New Operation | City of North Las Vegas

Southern Nevada's leadership in sustainability and clean energy is further demonstrated by Edgewood Renewables' plans to develop a scaled manufacturing, production, and distribution facility in North Las Vegas that converts low carbon renewable natural gas into renewable gasoline products. The project will create 60 jobs with an average wage of $40.71 per hour and represents more than $138.7 million in capital investment. The development is projected to generate approximately $5.4 million in two-year fiscal impact and more than $91.4 million in two-year economic impact.

"We could not be more excited to be locating the Edgewood Renewables renewable fuel refinery, fuel hub, and terminal in North Las Vegas, Nevada," says Edgewood Renewables CEO Steve Harrington. "The site not only provides us with strategic access points to our key markets, but also an incredible workforce that we hope to continue to build with. We chose Southern Nevada because we felt wanted and welcomed. The State of Nevada and its citizens share an optimism and enthusiasm for creating opportunities through business and we look forward to being a great partner in achieving that mission."

Forge Industries - Advanced Manufacturing | New Operation | City of North Las Vegas

Additionally, Forge Industries is establishing a new manufacturing facility focused on converting non-recyclable waste into alternative fuels, supporting a circular economy and reducing landfill reliance. The project will create 16 jobs with an average wage of $47.50 per hour and includes more than $18.3 million in capital investment. The project is expected to generate approximately $1.26 million in two-year fiscal impact and more than $21.8 million in two-year economic impact while advancing the region's environmental and sustainability goals and is the result of consistent work between the City of North Las Vegas economic development team and Forge Industries over several years.

"Forge is beyond excited to have our first U.S. production facility headquartered in North Las Vegas," said Chelsea Boyle, CEO of Forge Industries. "Working with the LVGEA and NV GOED teams to bring this vision to life has been an absolutely wonderful experience. Their partnership and commitment to the local community set Nevada apart as the best location for this facility."

These projects highlight Southern Nevada's continued appeal as a strategic location for companies seeking access to key markets, a business-friendly environment, and a growing talent pipeline.

For more information about doing business in Southern Nevada, visit www.lvgea.org.

About Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance

The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to growing the economy of the Las Vegas region through intentional business attraction, expansion, and connectivity. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2026-2027. To learn more, visit lvgea.org

SOURCE The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance