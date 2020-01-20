Las Vegas School Choice Fair to Feature School Booths, Student Performances, Scavenger Hunt

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following up on a successful inaugural school fair during National School Choice Week 2019, even more parents will find answers to education questions and learn more about local school options at the Las Vegas School Choice Fair on Saturday, Jan. 25. The fair will be Nevada's largest event during School Choice Week, with 1,000 expected to attend and more than 65 schools and educational organizations to be represented.

Parents and community members are invited to visit school booths, talk to school representatives, and explore all types of K-12 education at the free fair, which will take place 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on the second floor of the University of Las Vegas Student Union. While parents shop for schools, kids can enjoy a scavenger hunt, face painting, a DJ, a photo booth, balloon art, a raffle, snacks, and other fun.

The Las Vegas School Fair will feature a mariachi band performance by Desert Pines High School students, as well as the School Choice dance by Coral Academy. There will also be remarks on School Choice by Senator Scott Hammond; Dr. Carrie Buck, Executive Director of the Pinecrest Foundation; Valeria Gurr, Nevada State Director for American Federation for Children; and Gil Lopez, Director of Grassroots and Mobilization for The Charter School Association of Nevada.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Our goal is to raise awareness of all the educational options available in Las Vegas," said Valeria Gurr of the Nevada School Choice Coalition. "Usually the families that need it most don't know what options they have available to them and in many cases don't understand all the different terminology that's used, such as what is a charter or magnet school, for example. Also, these events are an amazing opportunity for the schools to connect and learn how to help each other."

This event is organized by the Nevada School Choice Coalition, which seeks to empower parents to choose the best educational environment for their children, so all children, particularly low-income children, have access to a better education—whether that's at a public school, private school, charter school, home school or any other learning environment parents choose.

The University of Las Vegas Student Union is located at 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy 315 and parking is free. Families can register for the free event at nevadaschoolchoice.com/event/las-vegas-school-choice-fair.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/nevada.

