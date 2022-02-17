Las Vegas Team Joins Planet Home Lending

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Home Lending, LLC has tapped Branch Manager Ruben Moreno (NMLS #306718) to lead a new Las Vegas team. He is joined by Sales Manager Astrid Amador (NMLS #369689) and Loan Originators Henry Thomas (NMLS #290942) and Juanita Flores (NMLS #319892).

"Planet Home Lending is a good, solid company that understands this market and has the variety of products we need to offer our borrowers who range from the first-time homebuyer to those who are moving up," Moreno said.

Planet Home Lending Las Vegas Branch Manager Ruben Moreno

Moreno and his team have 15 years of mortgage industry experience. That experience includes originating conventional, FHA and VA loans. Planet Home Lending also participates in Arizona's Home Plus program, which offers down payment assistance.

Backed by Planet Home Lending's commitment to providing uncompromised service, Moreno and his team look forward to building long-lasting borrower relationships.

Along with local expertise, Planet Home Lending offers a personal digital mortgage assistant, which consumers can use to apply for a home loan via their mobile device from anywhere. Borrowers and real estate agents (with the borrowers' permission) can track loan progress 24/7, reach out to ask their loan officer questions and submit paperwork electronically to reduce reliance on paper.

Another way Planet Home Lending supports a healthy environment is through a tree-planting partnership with the National Forest Foundation. In 2021, the company sponsored the planting of up to 100,000 trees to help restore national forests.

About Planet Financial Group, LLC

Planet Financial Group, LLC, Tampa, Fla., is the parent of Planet Home Lending, LLC and Planet Management Group, LLC, which also does business under the name Planet Renovation Capital.

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, (NMLS #17022) is a national mortgage lender and servicer delivering exceptional customer experiences to American homeowners and homebuyers. Offering affordable home loans backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, VA, FHA, USDA and private funders, it fulfills homeownership dreams for people in 47 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Planet Home Lending is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit Planet Home Lending.

Press Contacts:

Dona DeZube Charlyne H. McWilliams Vice President, Communications Media Contact Planet Home Lending, LLC for Planet Home Lending, LLC [email protected] [email protected] (443) 263-2832 (301) 933-5567

SOURCE Planet Home Lending, LLC