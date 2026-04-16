LaSalle Hires Affordable Housing Investment Veterans Russell Ginise and Kyle Winning

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle Investment Management ("LaSalle"), the global real estate investment manager, today announced that it has hired Russell Ginise as Executive Managing Director, Portfolio Management, and Kyle Winning as Senior Managing Director, Portfolio Management, effective April 1. The pair will lead LaSalle's affordable housing efforts, reporting to Americas CIO Richard Kleinman.

The appointments further strengthen LaSalle's investment capabilities in affordable housing, a growing sector of the market at the intersection of sustained housing demand, evolving public policy, and long-duration capital. Mr. Ginise and Mr. Winning bring a long-standing focus on affordable and multifamily housing including the preservation of existing affordable housing, and a strong track record of investing and operating across U.S. markets.

Prior to joining LaSalle, Mr. Ginise served as President of Walker & Dunlop Affordable Preservation, leading that firm's affordable housing preservation, workforce housing, and qualified opportunity zone investment initiatives. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at public and private firms that collectively invested in, owned, or managed more than 100,000 apartment units across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. He is an active member of the Urban Land Institute and its Affordable/Workforce Housing Council. Mr. Ginise holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Juris Doctor from Pepperdine University School of Law.

Mr. Winning previously served as Chief Investment Officer of Walker & Dunlop Affordable Preservation. Before that, he was a Partner and Managing Director of Residential Properties at Steadfast Companies, where he oversaw investment activity and portfolio management for a large multifamily platform. Over his career, Mr. Winning has been responsible for, and held ownership interests in, over 50,000 multifamily units across the U.S., roughly half of which were affordable housing. A former Chairman of the Affordable/Workforce Housing Council at ULI and ULI Foundation Governor, Mr. Winning holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Knox College and an MBA from Rice University.

Richard Kleinman, Chief Investment Officer for the Americas at LaSalle Investment Management said: "We are very excited to welcome Russ and Kyle to our team in this new capacity. Their experience across affordable and multifamily housing further strengthens our Americas investment platform and reinforces our focus on generating long-term value for clients in an increasingly important market segment."

About LaSalle Investment Management | Investing Today. For Tomorrow.

LaSalle Investment Management, a subsidiary of JLL, is a globally integrated, diverse real estate investment manager. On a global basis, LaSalle manages US$86.9 billion of assets in private and public real estate equity and debt investments as of Q4 2025. LaSalle's client base includes public and private pension funds, insurance companies, governments, corporations, endowments and private individuals from across the globe. LaSalle sponsors a diverse range of investment vehicles, including separate accounts, open- and closed-end funds, public securities and entity-level investments.

For more information, please visit www.lasalle.com, and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

Alissa Schachter

LaSalle Investment Management

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+1-312-339-0625

Doug Allen

Dukas Linden Public Relations

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+1-646-722-6530

SOURCE LaSalle Investment Management