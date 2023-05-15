LaSalle St. Welcomes Link Financial Advisory of Las Vegas to Its Platform

Former Securities America Affiliate Oversees $150 Million in Client Assets

CHICAGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LaSalle St., a family of wealth management firms encompassing an independent broker-dealer and two registered investment adviser (RIA) platforms, today announced that Link Financial Advisory has joined its network. Founder and CEO Richard London will participate in LaSalle St.'s recently announced equity ownership program. Link Financial Advisory was previously affiliated with Securities America.

Richard London has more than 17 years' experience, and along with his Las-Vegas based team provides financial planning, asset management, wealth management and retirement planning to its clients. The firm, which also operates offices in Montana and California, specializes in delivering bespoke service to retirees, pre-retirees and business owners.

All five advisors, including London, and a support team member, will join LaSalle St.

"Richard represents LaSalle St.'s core values. His entrepreneurial, client-focused approach has enabled him to build a strong platform for future expansion," said Mark Contey, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Development. "We look forward to supporting him as he takes full advantage of our best-in-class technology and resources that will enable him and his team to take charge of their future, while always delivering for their clients."

London said, "After a tremendous amount of due diligence, we kept coming to the conclusion that LaSalle St. is the right place for our firm and clients. They foster a culture of true independence and demonstrate the ability to support our current business as well as our future growth. We are extremely excited about the opportunities in front of us and the partnership we have fostered with LaSalle St.'s leadership team."

He started Link Financial Advisory in 2014 after working as a wealth advisor for Mutual Omaha Bank and Contango Capital Advisors, the RIA for Zions Bancorp. He is a Certified Financial Planner® (CFP®) and carries a Behavioral Financial Advisor (BFA) designation.

About LaSalle St.

LaSalle St. is a family of firms comprising LaSalle St. Securities, an independent broker-dealer; LaSalle St. Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser; and LaSalle St. Insurance Services, a provider of annuity and insurance products. It has a singular mission of supporting the growth and success of independent financial advisors across the country. Founded in 1974 and based in Chicago, Illinois, LaSalle St. supports more than 300 financial advisors, has approximately $10 billion in total client assets and is registered in all 50 states. The LaSalle St. companies offer a wide range of services, including brokerage, advisory, investment and insurance. The firm clears primarily through National Financial Services, with custodial services through NFS parent Fidelity Investments. For more information, visit https://www.lasallest.com/.

Media Inquiries

Donald Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group

[email protected] | [email protected]

424 317 4864 | 424 317 4854

SOURCE LaSalle St.