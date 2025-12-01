Laser by Aleya Responds to Fall 2025 Beauty Trends with Increased Demand for Non-Invasive Laser Treatments

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser by Aleya, a provider of New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services, reports a marked increase in client interest for non-invasive laser treatments heading into the Fall 2025 season. According to the clinic, services such as laser hair removal and skin resurfacing consultations have seen an upward trend since early Q3, aligning with broader seasonal shifts toward long-term beauty solutions.

The trend reflects growing demand among clients for treatments that reduce downtime, deliver smooth skin ahead of winter, and align with minimalist routines. Fall remains one of the most popular times of year for laser appointments due to decreased sun exposure, making post-treatment care easier to manage.

"Fall is when we see clients commit to long-term skin goals, and laser solutions are at the center of that," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "Clients are looking for results that last beyond a season, and non-invasive laser care fits that demand."

Fall 2025 Beauty Shift: From Temporary to Targeted

Laser by Aleya attributes the increase in bookings to several fall-specific beauty trends:

Seasonal shedding of summer regimens in favor of corrective, long-lasting care

in favor of corrective, long-lasting care Increased interest in skin texture refinement and pigmentation correction

and pigmentation correction Preparation for the holiday season through strategic hair removal and facial treatments

through strategic hair removal and facial treatments Minimalist maintenance with fewer products and more professional results

Clients are increasingly choosing diode laser treatments and custom electrolysis over temporary solutions like waxing or shaving, especially for high-friction areas like legs, underarms, and bikini lines.

Industry Outlook

According to Precedence Research, the global aesthetic laser market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% through 2032, with non-invasive procedures gaining traction among younger demographics. Fall remains a peak booking period across the U.S. as clinics see higher demand for progressive treatments that require minimal recovery time.

Laser by Aleya continues to adjust its scheduling and consultation offerings to align with seasonal demand and evolving client priorities.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

