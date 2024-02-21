Laser-Focused on Growth, CEO Coaching International Appoints Powerhouse Grant Thornton CMO John Harmeling as Chief Revenue Officer

MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is proud to announce the appointment of award-winning marketing and growth executive John Harmeling as Chief Revenue Officer.

CEO Coaching International Appoints John Harmeling as Chief Revenue Officer

In this critical new role, Harmeling will oversee all growth avenues for the firm, championing the company's mission to help the world's most talented CEOs and executives "Make BIG Happen" by achieving extraordinary results and expanding the firm's elite client roster. Harmeling has more than 20 years of experience leading corporate marketing teams in Europe, Asia, and the US, driving remarkable growth at brands such as AIG, Bank of America, Experian, Aflac, and, most recently, Grant Thornton, one of the world's largest accounting and professional services networks operating in 149 countries with 73,000 employees and more than $7.5B in revenue.

During his tenure at Grant Thornton as CMO, Harmeling and his team helped drive significant increases in revenue growth for the firm. He and his teams were repeatedly recognized for their excellence in driving value for clients and excellence in marketing, ranging from the Association of National Advertisers' B2B Corporate Marketer of the Year award to the B2B International Team of the Year to the prestigious Drum Brand Team of the Year award, amongst many other accolades.

"Our coaches have had the honor of coaching 81 clients to exit for a combined value of $17.7 billion — we look forward to partnering with even more of the world's boldest leaders in pursuit of BIG results," said CEO Coaching International Founding Partner and CEO Mark Moses. "There is no better person than John to help us grow and connect our world-class coaches to elite, growth-minded leaders across the globe."

"It is my esteemed honor to welcome John Harmeling to our leadership team," said President and COO Randy Dewey. "John is a thoughtful and seasoned visionary who is unmatched in leading marketing and sales teams to extraordinary outcomes. We have ambitious plans, and John's acumen in driving exceptional growth is indisputable."

"When you combine what is literally the finest roster of CEO coaches in the world with an ecosystem of CEOs and entrepreneurs who are growing, winning, and seeing such incredible success, it's no wonder that CEO Coaching International has been thriving," Harmeling said. "But the potential of this platform is even more explosive – in terms of delivering value to clients, in terms of impacting and changing industries, in terms of seeing entrepreneurs realize their dreams. This is only the beginning."

Harmeling is a graduate of Duke University and holds an MBA from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School of Business, and will be based in Charlotte, NC.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 3,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 53.5% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average, and a revenue CAGR of 26.2%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

