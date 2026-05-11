LaserAway Celebrates 20 Years with National Awards and Over 215 Clinics Nationwide

Category leader in aesthetic dermatology marks milestone with industry recognition and continued U.S. expansion

Key Highlights:

LaserAway celebrates its 20th anniversary with more than 215 clinics nationwide and zero closures, underscoring two decades of sustained, strategic growth.

The brand was named "Best Pro Laser Hair Removal" winner in Cosmopolitan's 2026 Holy Grail Beauty Awards and received the Scaling Excellence Award at Enterprise MedSpa Connect 2026.

2026 Holy Grail Beauty Awards and received the Scaling Excellence Award at Enterprise MedSpa Connect 2026. The company continues to expand across key markets, with its newest location in Fresno, California.

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LaserAway, the nation's leading provider of aesthetic dermatology, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with new industry recognition and continued nationwide expansion, reinforcing its position as the category authority in medical aesthetics and underscoring two decades of sustained growth.

The company, which has grown to more than 215 clinics nationwide without closing a single location, was recently named a winner in the "Best Pro Laser Hair Removal" category in Cosmopolitan's 2026 Holy Grail Beauty Awards and received the Scaling Excellence Award at Enterprise MedSpa Connect 2026.

"As we celebrate 20 years, being recognized by both consumer and industry organizations reflects the model we've built from the beginning, rooted in medical expertise, consistency and patient trust," said Scott Heckmann, co-founder and CEO of LaserAway. "We've taken a measured approach to growth, with each clinic and treatment designed to deliver safe, effective results and an exceptional patient experience."

Since opening its milestone 200th clinic in Nashville, Tennessee in November 2025, LaserAway has further expanded across multiple markets in Texas, Florida, New Jersey and more. Its newest location in Fresno, California debuted this month, with additional openings planned throughout the remainder of 2026.

This sustained expansion reflects a deliberate, long-term growth strategy rooted in operational consistency, disciplined site selection and a commitment to delivering the same standard of care in every market. With a fully company-owned model and no clinic closures in its 20-year history, LaserAway continues to differentiate itself in a rapidly evolving and increasingly competitive category.

For more information, visit laseraway.com.

About LaserAway

LaserAway is the nation's leading aesthetic dermatology provider, offering customized non- and minimally invasive treatments tailored to patient needs. With more than 215 locations nationwide and a team that includes more than 20 board-certified dermatologists and 600 nurses, LaserAway specializes in laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, skin tightening, injectables and medical-grade skin care. The company operates a company-owned model designed to ensure medical oversight, safety and consistency across clinics.

SOURCE LaserAway