New Survey Finds 53% of Americans Would Give Up Everyday Expenses to Pay for Cosmetic Treatments

Commissioned during LaserAway's 20th anniversary year, the study reveals how Americans are rethinking beauty spending, trust and normalization

Key Highlights:

In honor of its 20 th Anniversary, the nation's leader in aesthetic dermatology, LaserAway, commissioned a national survey fielded by Morning Consult of ~2,200 U.S. adults to explore shifting attitudes toward non-surgical aesthetic treatments.

A majority of Americans (53%) say they would sacrifice everyday expenses (streaming, dining out, etc.) to fund aesthetic treatments.

Men are nearly twice as likely as women to consider a non-surgical aesthetic treatment before a first date.

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of Americans (53%) say they would give up everyday expenses like dining out or streaming services to afford non-surgical aesthetic treatments such as laser hair removal, injectables and skin rejuvenation, according to a new national survey commissioned by LaserAway and conducted by Morning Consult.

Fielded in February 2026 among a nationally representative sample of ~2,200 U.S. adults, the survey examines how Americans are prioritizing aesthetic care, weighing financial trade-offs and placing greater emphasis on medical credibility when choosing a provider. Aesthetic services, as defined in the survey, include laser hair removal, injectables such as Botox and dermal fillers, medical-grade facials and peels and other non- and minimally invasive procedures.

"As we mark 20 years in business, we wanted to understand how consumer expectations around aesthetic care are evolving," said Scott Heckmann, co-founder and CEO of LaserAway. "What we're seeing is a shift from stigma to strategy. Consumers are budgeting for aesthetic care, expecting medical transparency and viewing these treatments as part of modern self-care."

The findings reveal several themes shaping the future of aesthetic care in the U.S.

Beauty Meets Budget

Americans aren't just scrolling skincare TikTok, they're budgeting for it.

More than half (53%) say they would sacrifice another expense if cost were the only barrier to getting their desired non-surgical aesthetic treatment, signaling that aesthetic care is increasingly viewed as a priority rather than a splurge.

When it comes to funding a glow-up:

20% would stop ordering takeout.

17% would forgo dining out.

15% would cancel at least one streaming service for a year.

18% would take on extra work to afford treatment.

For many Americans, aesthetic treatments are competing with, and sometimes beating, brunch, binge-watching and other everyday indulgences.

The App-Era Aesthetics

The pre-date prep routine is evolving, and men are increasingly part of the conversation. This aligns with a nearly 40% year-over-year increase in male treatments at LaserAway clinics nationwide, with men now accounting for one in every ten patient visits.

The survey reveals a notable gender shift in aesthetic attitudes, particularly around dating.

Men are 60% more likely than women to consider a non-surgical aesthetic treatment before a first date.

29% of men hope aesthetic treatments become as common for men as they are for women within five years.

Younger generations are also accelerating normalization:

Two-thirds of Gen Z adults are open to aesthetic treatments.

62% of Millennials report openness, with 36% considering treatment in the past year.

At the same time, 19% of Americans already view aesthetic treatments as part of routine self-care, signaling a broader cultural shift toward maintenance-based beauty.

Lasers Replace Laquer

Aesthetic treatments are increasingly shedding their "special occasion" status and moving into the realm of routine upkeep. Across LaserAway's laser and injectable services, patients visit roughly every other month on average.

When asked what they wish would happen in the next five years regarding non-surgical aesthetic treatments, more than a quarter (26%) of Americans say they would like these treatments to feel as routine as a manicure, while 21% say they would like them to become as common as regular checkups, signaling a desire for continued normalization and maintenance-focused care.

Technology is accelerating that evolution. One in five Americans (20%) say they want AI-designed personalized treatment plans within five years, rising to 26% among Gen Z. As beauty becomes more data-driven and customized, consumers are expecting precision that mirrors the rest of their digital lives.

The Qualification Paradox: High Demand, Low Verification

As interest in aesthetic treatments grows, a critical knowledge gap is emerging.

The data reveals a disconnect around provider qualifications. While 58% of Americans say they prioritize choosing a medically qualified professional over cost when receiving aesthetic treatments, nearly half (45%) admit they would not know how to verify a provider's credentials.

The findings underscore a knowledge gap: consumers value medical expertise in aesthetic care, but many may lack clarity on how to confirm they are selecting a properly credentialed provider.

LaserAway operates under a company-owned clinic structure with more than 20 board-certified dermatologists and nearly 700 nurses nationwide, designed to ensure medical oversight, safety and consistency across its clinics.

For more insights into LaserAway's 20th anniversary research and to learn more about its services, please visit www.laseraway.com.

Methodology

The survey was conducted by Morning Consult in February 2026 among a nationally representative sample of 2,202 U.S. adults and weighted to reflect U.S. population benchmarks across age, gender, race and ethnicity, education and region.

About LaserAway

LaserAway is the nation's leading aesthetic dermatology provider, offering customized non- and minimally invasive treatments tailored to patient needs. With more than 200 locations nationwide and a team that includes more than 20 board-certified dermatologists and 600 nurses, LaserAway specializes in laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, skin rejuvenation, body contouring, skin tightening, injectables and medical-grade skin care. The company operates a company-owned model designed to ensure medical oversight, safety and consistency across clinics.

FAQ: LaserAway National Survey on Aesthetic Treatments

What is the national survey LaserAway commissioned in partnership with Morning Consult?

LaserAway commissioned a Morning Consult survey of 2,202 U.S. adults to understand how Americans' views on non-surgical aesthetic treatments are changing, including spending priorities, normalization and trust in provider credentials.

What does "aesthetic dermatology services" mean in the context of LaserAway?

Aesthetic dermatology services are medically supervised, non-surgical treatments focused on improving the appearance of skin and body, often delivered by licensed clinicians using clinical-grade technology.

What types of treatments were included in the LaserAway/Morning Consult survey definition of "aesthetic treatments"?

The survey definition includes non- and minimally invasive services such as laser hair removal, injectables (Botox and dermal fillers), medical-grade facials and peels and other non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

Why did LaserAway commission this research during its 20th anniversary year?

LaserAway commissioned the survey to measure how consumer expectations are evolving around aesthetic care, especially normalization, budget trade-offs and demand for medical credibility.

What did the LaserAway national survey find about how Americans are paying for aesthetic treatments?

53% say they would sacrifice another everyday expense (like dining out or streaming) to fund aesthetic treatments.

What did the survey find about men and aesthetics, including pre-date behaviors?

Men are 60% more likely than women to consider a non-surgical aesthetic treatment before a first date, and 29% of men hope these treatments become as common for men as for women within five years.

When was the LaserAway/Morning Consult survey conducted and who was surveyed?

Morning Consult fielded the survey in February 2026 among a nationally representative sample of 2,202 U.S. adults, weighted to U.S. demographic benchmarks.

Where can someone learn more about LaserAway's services?

Visit www.laseraway.com.

