Last Chance to be a Secret Santa to a Child in Need!

Dec. 22, 2023

TRIANGLE, Va., Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- America's premier children's Christmastime charity, Marine Toys for Tots, is hard at work bringing the joy of Christmas into homes that could use a reason to smile this year. 

However, with time running out this close to Christmas, they're calling on all Americans to look deep in their hearts and consider being a "Secret Santa" to a child this year by making a last-minute charitable gift.

It's no secret that ongoing economic hardships are challenging many families across the Nation.

"Every day, we're hearing from more hardworking parents who won't be able to give their children anything for Christmas," says LtGen James B. Laster, USMC (Retired), CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "We can't let these girls and boys down."

What may seem like a simple contribution of time or money can set the stage for a lifetime of hope and security.

"If children experience darkness all year long, and then someone like me, dressed in a fancy uniform, says, 'I think we can help you a little bit,' that can give at least some of them the hope they need, and they will go on to do great things," says Staff Sergeant James Caldwell.

SSgt Caldwell is a United States Marine, and his seventeen-year connection with the Marine Toys for Tots Program and the Foster Care system goes back to his childhood, when he and his younger sister were placed in Foster Care. Now, as a Reservist, SSgt Caldwell is deeply involved with the Toys for Tots Program each Christmas.

"Everybody goes through life looking for something that will fulfill them. I was given a great opportunity as a child. So, I value the chance to give back and show these kids the possibility of a brighter future," he says.

You too can make a difference to a disadvantaged child by being a "Secret Santa."  Your donation to Toys for Tots will ensure that every child in need receives the gift of hope this Christmas.  Visit www.toysfortots.org to make a difference and change a life!

