Last Days to File: 941 E-File Service Add-On with ezAccounting Available for Last-Minute Filers

Avoid penalties with ezAccounting efile service add-on for form 941 before the deadline.

REDMOND, Wash., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the form 941 quarterly payroll tax deadline fast approaching, Halfpricesoft.com urges employers who have not yet filed to act now. The 941 e-file service add-on feature for ezAccounting is now available to assist businesses submit Form 941 electronically, even at the last minute.

Missing the form 941 deadline can result in penalties and interest charges. The ezAccounting 941 E-File add-on provides a fast, secure alternative to paper filing, helping employers avoid mailing delays and last-minute stress.

Designed for small businesses, accountants, and payroll professionals, the add-on allows users to generate and electronically submit Form 941 directly with the purchase of ezAccounting and the add-on service fee.

"Every quarter we hear from employers who are racing against the clock to beat deadlines," said Mark Ge, Vice President of Halfpricesoft.com. "The 941 e-file service add-on for ezAccounting was created specifically for last-minute filers who need a reliable way to file on time and avoid costly penalties."

Electronic filing offers faster submission, reduced errors, and quicker IRS acknowledgment compared to paper forms, making it the preferred option when deadlines are imminent.

Employers who have not yet filed Form 941 should take action now. The 941 E-File Service add-on with ezAccounting is available immediately.

For details and ordering information, visit Halfpricesoft.com

ezAccounting application is available at Halfpricesoft.com for $199.00 for a single installation (released each December). Try ezAccounting risk-free for 30 days, completely free, no commitment required. Start today .

ezAccounting is an ideal solution for all employers, offering a comprehensive suite of tools to simplify financial management. With ezAccounting, users can easily track income and expenses, process payroll, print professional checks, generate detailed reports, and prepare and print tax forms. Its all-in-one design helps businesses stay organized, save time, and ensure accuracy across all their accounting and payroll tasks.

Highlighted features in ezAccounting include, but are not limited to:

New efile add-on service for 940/941 processing! Track s business expenses and profits Processes unlimited payroll checks and stubs for employees Prints unlimited tax forms 943, 941, 940, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted W2 and W3 forms required) Generates a variety of reports for sales, orders, payroll and other business reports. Supports multiple companies with one flat rate on the same machine. Quick start guides available for novice customers. DIY in- house bookkeeping and payroll solution. Enjoy peace of mind with our complimentary live customer support. Our intuitive design offers point-and-click simplicity, making it easy to install, set up, and use. User- friendly for both experts and beginners.

Starting at 199.00, ezAccounting is affordable for any size business to process in-house payroll and business task processing. Clients are invited to start the no obligation 30-day test drive today

About Halfpriesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help US Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

