Last Minute Bookings Ahead of 2024 Total Solar Eclipse Still Possible with RVshare

Celestial seekers can still score accommodations in states along the path of totality with thousands of RV rentals available inTexas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Ohio, and more.

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As anticipation for the upcoming solar eclipse builds, travelers are turning to RV rentals for a unique and flexible accommodation option. The RV Industry Association is predicting that 14.1 million Americans are planning to RV for the upcoming eclipse. RVshare , the largest community for RV owners and renters, is observing climbing bookings up nearly 660 percent on the platform, compared to Memorial Day weekend 2024, the unofficial kickoff to the camping and RV season. With some hotels and other vacation rentals already at full capacity, and others offering heightened pricing, RVshare still has plenty of inventory accessible both on and nearby the eclipse path.

Notably, certain states along the path of totality are experiencing a remarkable spike in popularity. Texas , Arkansas , and Pennsylvania are seeing a 700+ percent increase in bookings compared to the same timeframe in 2023. In Ohio , Rvshare is observing a 1,060 percent increase in bookings. Even with the surge in demand, RVshare rentals remain available and ready for bookings, ensuring that eager travelers can secure their front-row seat to this rare natural phenomenon. Thousands of rentals are still available in Texas , the first US location that will experience the event, and RVshare has even more availability in states like Oklahoma , Missouri , Kentucky , Ohio , and Pennsylvania .

"Despite the increasing demand, there is still available inventory for those seeking to witness the solar eclipse from the comfort of an RV," says RVshare CEO, Jon Gray. "Renters may have to get creative and increase their search parameters by adjusting filters to cover a larger mile radius to be able to view more inventory. It's not too late to book accommodations for viewing the eclipse, but renters will want to book soon to have a wider range of options."

While car rentals and hotels are becoming difficult for travelers to secure at this point, campgrounds are also an accommodation option offering a premium viewing experience. "Travelers who are still planning a trip to watch the eclipse have time, but they could have to be scrappy with their planning," says RVshare Travel Expert, Maddi Bourgerie. "Consider renting RVs from cities outside the path like Houston or Louisville. Prospective renters can weed through available campgrounds on sites like Harvest Hosts or Hipcamp for alternative options."

RVshare also recently partnered with Spot2Nite , a booking engine and online travel agency (OTA) marketplace designed specifically for campground and RV park accommodations, to launch 'All-in-One' bookable packages for those seeking to travel and view the eclipse. These bookable packages include both a camping spot as well as a fully equipped RV that is delivered and set up ahead of the renter's arrival. Among nearly 200 campground locations along the path of totality, Spot2Nite is still observing 24 campgrounds with availability during the eclipse, and 41 campgrounds with general RV site availability for April 8-9 with no minimum night stay.

RVshare has also created a portal as a resource for those planning to view the eclipse this April. The online hub serves travelers with a breakdown of the path of totality, the cities with the best viewing experiences, as well as nearby RV rentals, campgrounds, state parks, and eclipse-themed events and watch parties in various cities and towns along the path. It also advises viewers with guides on packing tips and lists, family activity ideas, state park camping, and even a price comparison of RV travel and hotel accommodations to highlight the savings an RV trip can offer during the eclipse.

For more information on RVshare, please visit rvshare.com . To access the RVshare and Spot2Nite packages, please visit spot2nite.com/eclipsepackages , and for an RV guide for the Solar Eclipse, please visit rvshare.com/solar-eclipse-2024.

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 4 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

SOURCE RVshare