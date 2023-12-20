Orlando Stands Out as Florida's Number One Destination for RVshare Renters

RVshare insights reveal Orlando as the top city for RV travelers in Florida, and one of the top ten destinations nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare, the largest community for RV owners and renters, is observing a continued  trend of RV travel in Orlando, Florida. As 2023 comes to a close, RVshare booking insights highlight Orlando as the city with the most inventory in the state of Florida.

Florida's pleasant year-round climate makes it an ideal destination for RV travelers. RVshare insights reveal that renters have already collectively spent over 277,000 nights under the Florida skies, making it one of the top three states with the most nights rented, next to California and Texas.

Florida has solidified its reputation as the ultimate haven for RV enthusiasts, boasting high numbers of RV rentals and owners throughout the state. The Orlando market stands out amongst the rest with the highest amount of inventory and owners in the entire state. With over 1,000 rentals available from nearly 800 different owners on RVshare, renters have their pick in a wide variety of RV models, sizes, and amenities, with RVshare inventory catering to the varied preferences of travelers and adventurers. The average cost of an RV rental in the Orlando area is $1,064 for a 5-night stay. Factoring in the costs of transportation and accommodations of  other methods of travel, RV travel makes for an easy and affordable travel option.

Orlando's popularity as a destination for RV travelers can be attributed to its proximity to world-renowned attractions. The city serves as the gateway to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Florida, and numerous other theme parks that draw in crowds of families. The scenic landscapes and attractions like the Canaveral National Seashore, Blue Spring State Park, and Ocala National Forest also make Orlando a versatile destination for all types of travelers.

"Orlando's inviting climate paired with its RV-friendly infrastructure creates the perfect atmosphere for RV enthusiasts," says Travel Expert for RVshare, Maddi Bourgerie." A big draw for families, the Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort is one of the top three destinations for renters on RVshare. The city's other RV parks and campgrounds help create a sense of community and camaraderie and fosters an inviting environment for RVers, both new and old, to explore the area comfortably and conveniently."

Whether a weekend getaway, or a winter escape, Orlando is a great start or stopping point to any RV road trip. For other helpful tips and resources to explore Orlando in an RV rental, check out the RVshare blog,  rvshare.com/blog. Editors have even compiled a one tank itinerary for the area that outlines a trip in and around the city to hit all of the iconic spots in just under six hours.

For more information about RVshare, visit rvshare.com.

About RVshare
RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 4 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

