Last Minute Gift Ideas For Dad

EDIFICE EQB900DB-2A

Equipped with a variety of new technology and features while sporting a clean, mid-size case with dynamic design, the EQB900DB-2A makes a great gift for on-the-go Dads. The EQB900DB-2A is connected via Casio's Smartphone Link capability, which means that this timepiece will automatically pair with the wearer's smartphone by pressing a dedicated Bluetooth® connection button. An Accurate Time System automatically connects to the internet via the wearer's smartphone four times a day to acquire timekeeping information and keeps the watches time, time zone and DST settings accurate. This function is perfect for the travelling dad, whether for work or play. In addition, Tough Solar functionality enables the timepiece's batteries to charge via solar panels on the watch. Other features on the elegant EQB900DB-2A include Phone Finder, Super LED Light, one-push reset, 300-city world time, and water resistance up to 100 meters, and more.

G-SHOCK GBA800

G-SHOCK's GBA800 series features Bluetooth connectivity to track fitness activity and a timeless style to match all casual and athletic wear. The GBA800 comes in a mid-size case, equipped with a 3-axis acceleration sensor that tracks your step count, a countdown timer that allows up to 20 timer combinations with up to 5 timers each, and 200 lap memory. With the use of the dedicated G-SHOCK Connected app on a smart phone, the watch can further support daily fitness and track movement.

As a G-SHOCK watch known for absolute toughness, the GBA800 includes 200M water resistance and shock resistance. Other features for the sporty Dad target alarms (up to 10 times), 5 daily alarms, 1/100th second stopwatch, 1/10th countdown timer and 12/24 hour formats. A unique hand retract function moves the analog hands out of the way of the digital display for unobstructed viewing and double Auto LED lights for easy viewing in low light workout conditions. The GBA800 will withstand all of Dad's favorite workouts – from weights to sprints and everything in between.

G-STEEL GSTS130BC

For the stylish Dad, the G-STEEL Street Utility Collection is outfitted in military-influenced colorways of black (GSTS130BC-1A) and green (GSTS130BC-1A3) with a premium bezel design reminiscent of the knurled grip of an instrument or tool. The GSTS130BC features an outer band made of CORDURA® fabric, which is stronger than nylon, is paired with Tough Leather on the inner surface of the band and a urethane insert to ensure unmatched strength, water resistance and durability. While the Street Utility Collection boasts stylish looks, it also includes G-SHOCK's features of absolute toughness including 200M water resistance and shock resistance, Tough Solar Power, multiple daily alarms, and more.

For additional information on Casio's collection of timepieces, please visit www.Casio.com.

About EDIFICE

Casio's EDIFICE collection reflects a distinct sense of style by providing men with features that are ideal for professional and weekend lifestyles. The collection speaks to upwardly, mobile men whose goals lie anywhere from the boardroom to the ballpark. With a variety of aristocratic, sleek styles, Casio's EDIFICE timepieces possess features including multi-layered dials, world time, daily alarms, and more. Made with strong, comfortable band materials of resin and stainless steel, each style exudes an attractive, sophisticated look. For additional information on Casio's EDIFICE line of timepieces, please visit www.EDIFICE.Casio.com

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casiousa.com.

