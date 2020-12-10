Last Minute Holiday Shopping with OtterBox

OtterBox has a case for all of the latest devices from phones to tablets. Ranging in sleek and slim to rough and rugged, every member of the family can have a case they love while keeping their devices protected. For anyone getting one of the new iPhone 12 models under the tree, OtterBox has an exclusive line-up of "Made for MagSafe" cases. Pair all OtterBox cases with Amplify Glass for 360-degree protection.

Give the Disney lover in your life something they can use year-round with OtterBox Den Series. Den Series holds your voice activated assistant devices and adds a little character to your home with The Child for Amazon Echo Dot 3, Mickey Mouse for Google Home Mini and Toy Story Aliens for Amazon Echo Show 5. OtterBox also offers a variety of Disney-, Marvel- and Pixar-inspired case designs for the protection you need with characters you love.

Don't forget stocking stuffers for the whole family. Power banks, car and wall chargers, and cables keep devices charged all day long, no matter where the new year takes you. Keep the whole family's AirPod and Apple Watch devices separated with cases for both that range in style from colorful to classic while keeping a slim profile.

Order all of these and more on Dec. 14 for 25 percent off sitewide. Get your order in by Dec. 19 for two-day shipping to get those gifts in time for Christmas. OtterBox cases and accessories are available now at otterbox.com.

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.1 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers. Now, OtterBox consumers can get in on the giving with us. With every case purchase, consumers can designate $1 to be donated to one of our nonprofit partners. To learn about our mission of giving, visit otterbox.com/community-giving.

