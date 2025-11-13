OtterBox and Topo Designs Launch Limited-Edition Collab Collection

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox and Topo Designs, two brands founded in Fort Collins, Colo., are proud to announce a limited-edition collaboration celebrating their shared roots, love for the outdoors and commitment to quality gear. Designed to move seamlessly from city streets to mountain trails, the exclusive three-piece collection includes a Defender Series Pro XT phone case for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods Pro case and a Mini Shoulder Bag.

"As a brand born and raised in Fort Collins, we've always felt a shared sense of place and purpose with Topo Designs," Sam Quagliano, vice president of marketing at OtterBox. "We both design with adventure in mind, creating gear that's built to last and made to move. Collaborating on this collection was a chance to celebrate our Colorado roots and inspire people to get out and explore."

The collection features:

OtterBox x Topo Designs Defender Series Pro XT for iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max - Vintage vibes meet modern durability in this sleek yet rugged phone case. From downtown streets to mountain peaks and everywhere in between, this limited-edition Defender Series Pro XT guards your phone with 7 times the drop protection of military standard (810G-516.6) and Topo Designs' 100% recycled ripstop nylon. Built-in magnets snap to MagSafe accessories and raised edges offer added camera and screen defense.

OtterBox x Topo Designs Mini Shoulder Bag - Designed for errands, dog walks and spontaneous trail treks, this crossbody micro shoulder bag carries just the essentials including your phone, cards, keys, sunglasses and lip balm. Made of 100% recycled nylon, the bag's premium performance materials equip it to survive all seasons and terrains, while its compact design keeps you light on your feet. Wear it over your shoulder or around your waist and take on the day with confidence.

OtterBox x Topo Designs Case for AirPods Pro - Snug and secure, this case protects against scratches, scuffs and drops. The grippy base and secure carabiner make it easy to carry, while the case is wireless charging compatible for ease of use powering up.

"We're thrilled to partner with OtterBox on this limited-edition collab," said Rick VanderLeek, senior manager of brand partnerships for Topo Designs. "As two Colorado companies at the intersection of outdoors and everyday life, we couldn't resist coming together for a collection that celebrates the getting out, the on-the-go and the everyday. Whether your version of that is a 15-minute bike commute or a 15-mile backcountry hike."

The OtterBox x Topo Designs collection is available now at OtterBox.com and TopoDesigns.com, as well as at the Otter Shop in downtown Fort Collins and select Topo Designs retail locations. Celebrate your love of adventure and Colorado with gear that's built to go wherever life takes you.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.

For more information, visit otterbox.com .

About Topo Designs

Topo Designs is a Colorado-based brand designing the outdoors seamlessly into life. Since 2008, we've been charting a new path, to inspire people to continuously redefine what the outdoors means to them, how they integrate it into their life, and be an inspiration for others to do the same. We're rooted in durability which allows us to do more with less, blurring the boundaries between life and outdoor. Ready to be repurposed and never retired, we design for longevity and timeless utility. Learn more at topodesigns.com or follow us on social @topodesigns

