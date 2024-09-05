Late Breaking Clinical Research Coming to Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting September 27-30

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) is pleased to announce the Late Breaking Clinical Research that will be presented at its Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM), September 27-30, at the Georgia World Congress Center and the new Signia by Hilton Atlanta in Atlanta, GA.

Late breaking clinical research to be featured during two plenary sessions includes results and updates from these major randomized trials:

The HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting takes place September 27-30, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sunday, September 29 Plenary Session | 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

STEP-HFpEF Efficacy Of Semaglutide In Patients With Obesity And HFpEF According To Frailty Status: A Pooled Analysis From The STEP-HFpEF Program Effects Of Semaglutide In Patients With Obesity-related Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction According To The Exercise Function At Baseline: Insights From The STEP-HFpEF Program





FINEARTS-HF Efficacy And Safety Of Finerenone In Patients With Heart Failure And Mildly Reduced Or Preserved Ejection Fraction And A Recent Worsening Heart Failure Event: The FINEARTS-HF Trial Efficacy And Safety Of Finerenone Across The Ejection Fraction Spectrum In Heart Failure With Mildly Reduced And Preserved Ejection Fraction: The FINEARTS-HF Trial





HELIOS-B Exploratory Analyses From HELIOS-B, A Phase 3 Study Of Vutisiran In Patients With Transthyretin Amyloidosis With Cardiomyopathy Title to be announced



Monday, September 30 Plenary Session | 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM

SEQUOIA-HCM Global Clinical Impact Of Aficamten In Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy: Results From SEQUOIA-HCM





EMBARK-HFpEF Myosin Inhibition In Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction: Primary Results Of The EMBARK HFpEF Trial





ARIES-HM3 Impact Of Pharmacological Therapy On Hemocompatibility Following Left Ventricular Assist Device Implantation: An Analysis From The ARIES-HM3 Trial





EXPANDed Atrial Secondary Mitral Regurgitation Outcomes Following Mitral Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair With The MitraClip System





HuMAIN-HFpEF A Novel Controlled Metabolic Accelerator For The Treatment Of Obesity-related Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction: HuMAIN-HFpEF Trial



Late Breaking Clinical Research showcases novel results of major randomized trials and rapidly evolving research. Leaders of the field will serve as discussants, presenting brief comments about each trial to place them in context.

Due to the quantity of remarkable trials submitted, HFSA will also feature late breaking research through Rapid Fire Oral Sessions. These Rapid Fire sessions are fast-paced and brief oral presentations spotlighting key data from late breaking clinical research. Sessions take place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday with moderated Q&A and a new topic each day.

Saturday, September 28 | Rapid Fire 1: Not Just Plug and Play: Devices and Health Technology in Heart Failure | 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Interstitial Decongestion with Device-Based Thoracic Duct Decompression in Acute Decompensated Heart Failure Patients

RECOVER-HFPilot Study: Synchronized Diaphragmatic Stimulation For HFrEF Therapy

PROACTIVE HF: 12-Month Results

Safety And Technical Endpoints And Accurate Volume Assessment Using An Implanted Inferior Vena Cava Sensor

Electronic Alerts To Improve Heart Failure Therapy Throughout An Integrated Health System: Prompt-HF Inova

Effect Of Finerenone On Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) Score In Heart Failure With Mildly Reduced And Preserved Ejection Fraction: The FINEARTS-HF Trial

Sunday, September 29 | Rapid Fire 2: Birds of a Feather: Cardio-kidney-metabolism and HFpEF | 5:15 PM - 6:15 PM

Efficacy And Safety Of Finerenone According To Age In Heart Failure With Mildly Reduced And Preserved Ejection Fraction: The FINEARTS-HF Trial

The Effects Of Burst Steroid Therapy On Short Term Decongestion In Acute Heart Failure: The CORTAHF Randomized, Open-Label, Pilot Trial

Effects Of Exogenous Ketone Therapy On Exercise Capacity In Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction: KETO-HFpEF

Metabolic Responses To Exercise Following Weight Loss Surgery: WTLOSS-EX Trial

Efficacy Of A Home-Based M-Health Cardiac Rehabilitation Program Among Older Adults With Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction: A Pilot Randomized Controlled Trial

Understanding The Real-World Management Of Patients With Heart Failure At Risk For Hyperkalemia: Initial Results From The CARE-HK In Heart Failure (HF) Registry

Unsaturated Fatty Acids To Improve Cardiorespiratory Fitness In Obesity-Related Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction: The UFA-Preserved2 Randomized Controlled Cross-over Study

Monday, September 30 | Rapid Fire 3: See One, Do One: Emerging Therapeutic Strategies in Cardiomyopathies and Heart Failure | 10:45 AM - 11:45 AM

A Multicenter, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel Group Study On The Safety And Efficacy Of Istaroxime For Pre-Cardiogenic Shock

First In Human Gene Therapy For The Cardiomyopathy Of Friedreich Ataxia

Differences In Self -care Of Heart Failure Index Among Patients With Heart Failure With And Without Symptom Coaching Messages: A Pilot Clinical Trial Study

Efficacy Of Single Dose Furoscix Vs. Home Dose Furosemide In Patients Recently Hospitalized For Heart Failure Across Diuretic Resistance Strata: A Pilot Randomized Controlled Trial

AuXillary OUTpatient Management Of VAD BLEEDing: The AXOUT VAD BLEED Pilot Study

Pulmonary Artery Pressures In Relation To Serial Cardiovascular Blood Biomarkers In Chronic Heart Failure Patients

American Registry Of Ambulatory Or Acute Decompensated Heart Failure (AMERICCAASS): Current Results

The meeting kicks off in just three weeks. A full schedule at a glance is available online, as well as information on the science and research and networking available at the meeting. Learn more about the meeting and register at hfsa.org/asm2024.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

Media Contact: Laura Poko, 301-798-4493, ext. 226, [email protected]

SOURCE Heart Failure Society of America