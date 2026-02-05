Latent AI Showcases Interoperable Edge AI Ecosystem with Sigma Defense and Abaco Systems at AFCEA West

Demonstration highlights adaptive, mission-ready edge AI built through strategic partnerships

PRINCETON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latent AI, the global leader in edge AI solutions, today announced it will showcase its interoperable, full-stack edge AI ecosystem at AFCEA West next week in collaboration with Sigma Defense and Abaco Systems. Aligned with the Department of War's Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA), the demonstrations highlight truly interoperable, plug-and-play AI running across multiple hardware platforms, exactly what the military has called for to reduce integration friction and avoid vendor lock-in.

Together, the companies are showing how adaptive edge AI, secure orchestration, and rugged hardware work better together to deliver resilient, real-time intelligence in denied, degraded, intermittent and low-bandwidth (DDIL) environments where cloud-dependent systems cannot operate.

Edge AI enables real-time decision-making closer to the point of action, but AI models deployed in isolation can degrade over time as operational conditions shift, data drifts and threats evolve. Latent AI addresses this challenge through an adaptive edge AI approach powered by its optimized AI and Field Tactical Suite (FTS), field-proven in the Navy's Project APFIT and the Army's Project Linchpin. FTS provides a user-facing AI pipeline that enables warfighters to deploy, update and refine AI models in the field in minutes, rather than days or weeks. Edge AI solutions ensure sustained performance without reliance on centralized cloud infrastructure or higher-echelon support.

Through its partnership with Sigma Defense, Latent AI integrates its optimized, containerized AI services with Sigma Defense's Olympus platform, delivering secure orchestration and automated software distribution at the tactical edge. Olympus handles the last mile of AI delivery by pushing updates, monitoring runtime health, and optimizing resources under strict size, weight and power (SWaP) constraints, even in bandwidth-starved or disconnected environments. Together, the companies enable rapid mission adaptation, ensuring that critical AI capabilities, such as EO/IR tracking and automatic target recognition, remain operational when connectivity is unreliable or unavailable.

Latent AI's collaboration with Abaco Systems pairs adaptive edge AI with rugged, modular mission hardware designed to endure the harshest operational conditions. Abaco System's line of mission computers that deliver high-performance compute in a low-SWaP, SOSA-aligned form factor, while Latent AI's hardware-agnostic AI models are optimized to run efficiently across CPU and GPU configurations without custom integration.

Jags Kandasamy, CEO and co-founder, Latent AI, said: "Edge AI alone is not enough for real-world operations. AI must be adaptive, interoperable and supported by a resilient ecosystem that keeps systems operational as conditions change. Our partnerships with Sigma Defense and Abaco Systems allow us to deliver mission-ready edge AI that can be deployed, updated and trusted at the tactical edge without waiting on distant infrastructure."

Matt Jones, CEO, Sigma Defense, said: "CJADC2 superiority will not be achieved by adding more hardware — it will be driven by delivering the right applications and capabilities to warfighters, even in disconnected environments. As a leader in software mobility for the Department of War, our partnership with Latent AI strengthens our ability to deliver mission-ready capabilities to the tactical edge."

Simon Collins, director of product management, Abaco Systems, said: "Latent AI is a high-growth, emerging partner ready for integration into Abaco Systems' defense-grade hardware. Through this partnership, we will integrate advanced AI capabilities into our products and deliver proven, mission-ready solutions that strengthen and improve operational performance for now and tomorrow."

At AFCEA West from Feb. 10–12 in San Diego, Latent AI (Booth 4306) will showcase its optimized tracking and adaptive edge AI capabilities live at Sigma Defense (Booth 1133) and Abaco Systems (Booth 2315). Attendees can experience firsthand how Latent AI's "better together" approach, combining optimized AI, secure orchestration, and rugged hardware, delivers resilient, real-time intelligence where it matters most.

