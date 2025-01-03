Later Acquires Mavely for $250 Million, Unlocking New Opportunities for Marketers and Creators to Maximize their Return on Social

BOSTON, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Later, a leader in influencer marketing and social media management software and services, today announced its acquisition of Mavely, the leading Everyday Influencer Platform.® This acquisition accelerates Later's ability to deliver full-funnel impact and measurable ROI for marketers while enabling creators to maximize their earnings through social commerce. The deal, valued at $250 million, was funded with a strategic investment from global growth equity investor, Summit Partners.

Later's acquisition of Mavely from Rhyz Inc, a subsidiary of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS), extends its capabilities deeper into the purchase funnel, enabling end-to-end creator-driven marketing from awareness to conversion. Later's AI predictive analytics will now leverage first-party performance data from Mavely's network of more than 120,000 creators who have driven over $1 billion in gross merchandising volume (GMV) across over 1,400 major brands including Nike, Anthropologie, Lululemon, Macy's, Old Navy and Adidas.

"Bringing Mavely under the Later umbrella is a major step in redefining how marketers and creators work together," says Scott Sutton, CEO of Later. "Mavely brings incredible technology, expertise, and a shared vision. By combining our strengths, we are enhancing the value we provide to marketers and empowering creators to build sustainable, income-generating businesses. This move enables us to deliver a seamless, full-funnel experience for marketers—offering return-on-ad-spend (ROAS) based campaigns and driving predictable, attributable outcomes. Through this acquisition, we're able to create new and better opportunities for our clients, employees, and the entire creator ecosystem."

Mavely's cofounders and leadership team—CEO Evan Wray, CTO Sean O'Brien, and CFO Kevin Kenefick—will join Later's leadership team and will play pivotal roles in shaping the future of the company.

"We've always believed in the power of creators to drive authentic engagement and real business outcomes, at scale," said Evan Wray, CEO of Mavely. "Joining forces with Later allows us to take this to the next level, creating a more comprehensive platform that delivers value to both creators and marketers. Together, we're building a future where creators are at the center of the marketing ecosystem, and brands have the tools they need to connect with their audiences in impactful and measurable ways."

Later will continue to focus on helping its clients level up their influencer marketing strategies by combining the strengths of both platforms to drive innovation, enhance creator collaboration, and help marketers plan, budget, forecast, and deliver measurable, impactful results with greater confidence. Mavely will continue to focus on providing a world-class creator experience to maximize creator earnings and accelerate this vision through the business combination.

About Later

Later is the enterprise leader in social media and influencer marketing software, services, and data. Our integrated platform helps brands, agencies, and creators maximize return on social through streamlined creator partnerships and campaign management. Backed by proprietary data and deep integrations with leading social platforms, Later helps marketing leaders find predictable revenue drivers in the creator economy. Learn more at later.com.

About Mavely

Mavely is the Everyday Influencer Platform® that empowers real people to monetize their content by promoting the world's favorite brands. Deploying a performance-driven approach to influencer marketing, Mavely's network of creators drives hundreds of millions of dollars each year in sales for brand partners across diverse niches and platforms, with attributable data from post to purchase. Learn more about Mavely at joinmavely.com.

