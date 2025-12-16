Later Surpasses $2.4 Billion Annual GMV Run Rate and More Than $250 Million in Cumulative Creator Payouts, One Year After Mavely Acquisition

A unified creator commerce engine, record creator earnings and new global client wins position Later as a leader in end-to-end influencer marketing and commerce

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Later –the world's most intelligent influencer marketing company, today announced new growth milestones and expanded client momentum one year after acquiring and fully integrating Mavely , the leading Everyday Influencer Platform®. The combined platform surpassed a $2.4+ billion GMV run rate, up more than $1 billion since 2024, and delivered more than $250 million in lifetime creator payouts, reinforcing Later's position as the category leader in full-funnel creator marketing and commerce. The milestone follows a historic holiday shopping weekend where creator-driven content across all platforms generated more than $50 million in sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, underscoring how Later and Mavely have become core performance drivers behind today's most successful creator-led brand campaigns.

The last 12 months also marked the expansion of Later's enterprise footprint with significant new enterprise client partnerships that will bring Later's creator commerce infrastructure to multiple globally recognized brands. These wins reflect a broader shift in the industry as large brands consolidate their influencer marketing needs onto platforms with the scale, intelligence and performance depth that Later provides. Later continues driving the industry forward by being named a Leader in the G2 Winter 2026 Reports, achieving this recognition for the fifth year in a row for Influencer Marketing Platforms with its first recognition for Affiliate Marketing since the acquisition of Mavely. This reinforces its position as the category leader in full-funnel creator marketing and commerce.

"Later is setting the pace for the next decade of influencer marketing," said Scott Sutton, CEO of Later. "The success of the Mavely integration, combined with our expanding roster of global partners, signals a clear shift in the market. Enterprise brands are choosing Later because we offer the scale, AI tools, data intelligence and full-funnel infrastructure that no other platform can match. This is only the beginning as we redefine what influencer marketing can deliver."

With more than 3,000 leading brands and retailers on the platform, Later continues to grow both brand and creator adoption. The Mavely creator community now includes more than 180,000 creators who collectively generated more than 100% year-over-year GMV growth. During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend alone, creators on Mavely earned $3 million dollars across the four-day period, demonstrating the economic power the platform delivers for everyday influencers. The creator community has brought in more than $250 million in earnings to date across Later and Mavely.

"Later has become an important partner in helping our team manage creator programs more efficiently and has enabled us to see consistent growth and success," said Brandi Briggs-Freeman, Social and Influencer Manager at Southwest Airlines. "The combination of their platform, data, and services give us a clearer visibility into performance and help us streamline how we work across channels so we can move quickly and strategically at scale."

"Working with Mavely by Later has completely transformed how I earn and support my family," said Influencer, Taylor Moore. "As a mom of three, the platform has given me real economic freedom and the ability to build long-term partnerships with brands I love. It's brought stability, consistency, and the confidence to scale my income in ways I never imagined possible. Before Mavely, I made just enough to help with diapers and groceries; now I am my family's primary income."

Later's growth is supported by ongoing product innovation. The company recently introduced Later EdgeAI, its predictive intelligence engine that uses a decade of proprietary influencer and commerce data to forecast performance and optimize campaigns. Later also continues to expand its portfolio of AI-driven products, social listening technologies and brand safety offerings to meet the needs of enterprise clients.

"We continue to be impressed by Later's execution, category leadership and vision," said Michael Medici, Managing Director at Summit Partners and board director at Later. "The company has demonstrated the ability to deliver scale and earnings for creators, as well as measurable value for enterprise brands. We believe Later is building a leading platform serving the creator economy."

The milestone year reflects Later's multi-year strategy to unify influencer marketing, creator commerce and AI-driven intelligence into one platform. As the market grows more crowded with point solutions, Later stands out as the long-term system of record for brands that need scale, performance, data depth and global activation.

About Later

Later is the world's most intelligent influencer marketing company, powering the creator economy and social commerce for brands and creators alike. Fueled by their native AI-powered platform with over a decade of proprietary data, including billions of social interactions, impressions, $2.4 billion+ in verified influencer-driven purchases, and deep integrations with platforms like Meta and TikTok, Later provides data-driven guidance, combined with their team of expert strategists, to execute fully-managed campaigns, driving audience growth, engagement, and revenue. Trusted by the world's leading enterprise brands such as Crumbl, Kylie Cosmetics, ESPN, and YouTube, Later bridges creativity and performance, so every campaign not only looks good, but drives results. Later is building the future of influencer marketing where everyone wins. Learn more at later.com

