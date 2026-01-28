Later Expands Leadership Team with the Addition of Paige Kelly as General Manager, Creator

She will drive growth, deepen engagement and connect the company's creator community with enterprise clients

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Later , the world's most intelligent influencer marketing company, today announces the appointment of Paige Kelly as General Manager, Creator. Paige will lead the continued growth and evolution of Later's creator community, building on record momentum from 2025 while expanding connections between Later's robust roster of enterprise clients and hundreds of thousands of creators.

Paige joins the team following 14 years at Wayfair, where she played a defining role in the company's evolution from a 400-person company to a global e-commerce leader with more than 12,000 employees, including its successful public offering in 2014. She rose through the ranks to develop and lead major business units, most recently serving as head of the housewares vertical, global supplier acquisition and onboarding and branded product strategy. During her tenure, Paige was instrumental in scaling Wayfair's key categories, including upholstery, mattresses and furniture. She consistently delivered growth through innovation and supplier excellence, turning emerging categories into high-performing market leaders.

"As the creator economy evolves, networking will be a critical driver of growth, and I'm excited to expand the creator community at Later by offering opportunities creators won't find anywhere else. Joining a team that values creativity and authenticity makes this an incredibly meaningful next step in my career," said Paige Kelly, General Manager, Creator of Later.

Paige is now digging deep to expand creator resources, accelerate campaign and product opportunities, and deepen community engagement at Later. This includes building on Later's successful nationwide creator meetups like the recent Swipe Up Creator Commerce Summit in Chicago alongside events in other cities including New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Miami, Boston and more.

"Later continues to lead through innovation by fostering creativity, amplifying individual voices and activating one of the largest creator networks in the industry. This scale creates real value for creators looking to expand their followings and for enterprise brands seeking to expand impactful content campaigns in 2026. I am confident that Paige will be a valuable asset in helping Later push the boundaries of what's possible for our customers, creators and brands," commented Scott Sutton, CEO of Later.

Later's commitment to empowering the creator economy is reinforced by Paige's appointment. With her leadership, Later will continue to increase its investment in creator resources and development opportunities to shape what's next for creators and brands.

About Later

Later is the world's most intelligent influencer marketing company, powering the creator economy and social commerce for brands and creators alike. Fueled by their native AI-powered platform with over a decade of proprietary data, including billions of social interactions, impressions, $2.4 billion+ in verified influencer-driven purchases, and deep integrations with platforms like Meta and TikTok, Later provides data-driven guidance, combined with their team of expert strategists, to execute fully-managed campaigns, driving audience growth, engagement, and revenue. Trusted by the world's leading enterprise brands such as Crumbl, Kylie Cosmetics, ESPN, and YouTube, Later bridges creativity and performance, so every campaign not only looks good, but drives results. Later is building the future of influencer marketing where everyone wins. Learn more at later.com

